During the many breaches in the Presque Isle neck, the State and Federal Governments efforts to close the new waterways into Presque Isle Bay caused the demise of Erie's Pleasure Capital The Head. The work changed the very nature of what Lake Erie waters could do to the shoreline.

Because of my first article about the breaches and the problems and death of “The Head” I have recently become aware that many people reading articles about Presque Isle have never heard about the pleasure capital of Erie. It was indeed called “The Head.”

The history of this area is very interesting. Over many years ending in the middle 1800s, a small but very active stream, named “Millar Run” formed a sandy beach that extended more than 2,000 feet into Lake Erie. For over 100 years, this sandy and continually changing area was the point at which Presque Isle began jutting out into the lake. The stream itself, at the time, was about a mile west of the area that eventually became known as The Head. The stream itself was closer to Walnut Creek than Presque Isle, and the soil and sand were pushed and thrown eastward by the storms, winds, and currents on Lake Erie. Over many years, this formed a whole new beach area.

Over this long formation period and the results of this action, two ponds in addition to the new beaches were formed. These ponds were entirely separated from Lake Erie. However, the larger one was connected only to Presque Isle Bay and became the boat arrival area for the hotels, gardens, and other businesses on The Head. The other smaller pond became part of the new Picnic, and Beach Park know today as “Waldameer.” I have even heard recent talk that “maybe” Waldameer” might consider opening a new beach area sometime in the future.

On The Head, there was a large dock just off Presque Isle Bay in a long and narrow pond that developed, and it was used by many pleasure and tour boats to bring guests to the two or three hotels and gardens. There were also a dance hall and other distractions such as gambling and horseshoes. William Scott, a very successful businessman, built the Massasauga Hotel which included wonderful grounds, the dance hall, and beautiful gardens.

There were also two smaller hotels on the Head plus a small but active bayside fishing village. In 1879, Scott built two huge new docks to service his and the other hotels. In 1880, he added a large covered picnic shelter and a bandstand. The traffic from the Steamboat Landing (later to be called Public Dock & now renamed Dobbin’s Landing) increased to more than forty tour boat trips per day. Scott's new dock had a cocktail bar and a few tables, chairs, and umbrellas to serve the patrons.

As I mentioned before, rumors have it that the upper floors of the Massasauga Hotel might have entertained quite a bit of high-stakes gambling. It seems that there was an old and unkempt gravel road down the hill behind The Head. Scott had a large, heavy rope installed from the top of the hill that leads to a hefty bell. When the guard at the top of the hill saw a Fed or local lawman or two, he would pull heavily on the rope and ring the bell. By the time the law came down the hill, a friendly game of cards was all that was happening in the third office game room of the hotel.

Scott also managed to drill two very successful gas wells and installed thirty beautiful gas lights throughout the property and added walkways, fountains, and more shrubs and flowers. After the gas well drilling, two very pure water springs were found on the property, and Scott had it bottled in half-gallon containers by the name “Massassauga Spring Water.” Due to the dangerous quality of most of Erie’s water at the time, it sold very well.

On December 1, 1882, even when the Head area was shrinking due to the breaches and the hotel was virtually empty, a tragedy struck. A fire broke out, and within eight hours, it consumed the entire hotel. It took three years to remove the old hotel and build another one. In 1885, Scott opened a new smaller hotel but also added a roller coaster to the resort. Instantly, the new hotel was a hit.

During this period, there was only one minor breach which was shallow and only lasted a short time and was closed by the weather. Even though The Head was slowly disappearing, most of the beach bathing was at The Head beaches. However, after 1891, the beach area was farther west. A new picnic park (later called Waldameer) was built by a trolley company with service from downtown Erie. The beach now could be reached by a new tram or a long walkway from the picnic park at the top of the hill.

William Scott died in 1891, after serving as Erie’s mayor for two terms and in Congress for one term. While he was sick, Scott lost all interest in his businesses and The Head. With his death and the continuing methodical decrease of the land area of The Head, there was a rapid decline in business. In 1890, a major breach opened, and this was the final blow that closed most of the area. This break into the bay lasted until 1895.

In Part 3 of this story, I will cover how the 1890 break was closed and details of the final break. Also, how in the 1950s, the flooding that continued was ended, and how it improved Presque Isle State Park. Until then,

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 9 books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station, and past Chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. If you have questions or comments, send them to ware906@gmail.com.