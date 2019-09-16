ELLWOOD CITY — The Ellwood City Area School District has reached a five-year contract agreement that would keep all cafeteria workers and maintain wages and benefits for about 80 existing workers covered by the deal.

The contract, which would be retroactive to July 1, 2017, and extend until June 30, 2022, was unanimously approved by the school board Thursday. It becomes official if the members of Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, which includes cafteria workers, custodians, maintenance employees, secretaries/clerks and instructional and personal care aides, also approve the document.

Thomas Breth, a Butler attorney who served as labor negotiations counsel for the district, said he believed the union was to take a vote late last week, but the results have not yet been released.

The district and union have been negotiating for about three years and became bogged down enough that the school board two years ago suggested it might have to outsource about 40 cafeteria and custodial jobs, leading to a public outcry about the situation.

However, the new pact includes no outsourcing of jobs and increases wages for existing workers by 3 percent at the end of the contract. Wages would not change until the 2021-22 school year.

Under the plan, starting hourly wages move from $21.56 to $22.21 for custodians, $23.38 to $24.08 for maintenance workers, $128.48 to $132.33 for special education daily van drivers, building and library aides from $16.42 to $16.91 and instructional assistants and personal care aides from $18.88 to $19.45. Cafeteria workers earning between $14.91 and $16.08 will hike to between $15.36 and $16.56. Clerks earning between $17.01 and $19.55 will increase to between $17.52 and $20.14. The computer technician's salary would grow from $55,976 to $57,655. Existing workers who received longevity increases topping out at 50 cents per hour before June 30 would keep them, but they would be eliminated going forward.

To keep costs down, though, the starting salaries for new hires after July 1 of this year would drop to $11 for cafeteria workers, $12 for aides, secretaries and clerks, $11 for custodians and $15 for maintenance employees. New employees also would only be able to get individual health insurance, but could choose to purchase higher coverage. Existing workers would be allowed to continue their current level of service and monthly premiums would drop by $25 starting next year.

The contract also includes language changing the most important factor in filling vacancies from seniority to position qualifications. It also tightens language on use of sick days and leaves of absence and mandates overtime hours must actually be worked if they are to be paid. All employees now also would be required to have direct deposit for their wages as regular paper checks would be eliminated.