Wet conditions at Presque Isle State Park may alter the fall color we'd typically see there.

The annual fall array of reds, maroons, ambers and oranges should soon be on brilliant display this year in Erie County.

Cecile Stelter, a Warren-based district forester with the DCNR's Bureau of Forestry, shared what we can expect this year for fall foliage season.

1) We'll see peak color around mid- to late-October.

The season should arrive around its typical time, Stelter said.

"Barring any kind of heavy rain or storm that changes things a ton, we'll see peak color around mid-October in Erie County," she said. "Certainly in the southern part of the area, we'll see it around Oct. 15. As we get closer to the lake, it seems to stay warmer and just kind of tucked in there closer. I'd say you'll probably see full color around Oct. 20 to 27."

If trees are already changing color or leaves are falling, it's likely because of some other issue with a tree, Stelter said.

"Typically if someone reports color right now, it's one specific tree and it's under stress. There's an infestation or some other problem with the tree," she said. "We won't start seeing true color change probably for another few weeks or so."

2) As the days get shorter, color ramps up.

Day length plays a huge role in color change, Stelter said.

"I noticed as I was leaving my house around 6:30 a.m. the other day that it was darker and that means fall color is coming," she said.

Shorter days mean less sunlight and less sunlight means trees produce less sap, she explained. That means leaves get fewer nutrients, which means trees stop producing as much chlorophyll, the stuff that makes leaves green.

3) The weather conditions leading up to foliage season impact its length.

Ideal weather conditions that create rich color are warm, sunny days followed by cooler nights.

"Those tend to set the color really well," Stelter said. "If you get into freezing conditions or really dry conditions, you have an abbreviated season. Leaves will drop much quicker."

4) Water levels at Presque Isle might affect our leaf-peeping opportunities.

Water levels at Presque Isle State Park have been record-setting this year. Those wet conditions may alter the fall color we'd typically see there, Stelter said.

"Having unusually wet root systems could cause some premature leaf fall there and maybe just a little less color than what we would expect," Stelter said. "But that's going to vary. Some trees are better adapted at handling wetter soils."

5) Different trees produce different colors.



Typically in northwestern Pennsylvania, yellow color appears first. Those fade into gold and orange colors and eventually, we see deep red and violet.

"Here in the next few weeks, we'll start seeing some yellow. That's typically produced by aspens in the area. There's also ash trees, elm trees and yellow poplar that produce brilliant yellow color."

Golds come from hickory trees and willow trees in the region and typically produce color later in the season, Stelter said.

"If people are looking for those deep reds and scarlets, search for red maples, dogwoods, sweetgums," she said. "They're striking. Some of my favorites are sumac and sassafras trees."

Stelter said there are between 120 and 135 different species of trees native to the Erie region, each with its own unique fall color.

"We have the potential of a lot of different color variations across Pennsylvania and certainly here in the northwest region," she said.

Sarah Grabski can be reached at 870-1776 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNgrabski.