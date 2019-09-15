What started in a 300 square-foot store in the Burlington Center Mall back in February of 2001 quickly grew to a 1,200 square foot store in just a few years.

Enjoying incredible success, the company now has branched out on its own and has grown to a 4,000 square foot, free -standing, two-story building on Rt. 130 South in Burlington, N.J.

VUTT Optical & Sunglasses has one of the largest selections of frames in the state. They carry a massive selection of frames, from sport to fashion, including some of the most popular brands to the most unique companies such as: Oakley, Maui Jim, Costa Del Mar, Ray Ban, Versace, Hugo Boss, Cazal and 35 other name brands.

VUTT prides itself on customer service, as shoppers enjoy a one-to-one relationship with their representative from start to finish. The company and staff are extremely proud of their 5 star reviews on Google, with over 140 people posting their experiences.

Over the years they have evolved to meet every customer’s needs. In the beginning, their original customers were 18-to-45 years of age. Now, however, clients range from 2 years to 100 years of age.

VUTT enjoys the fact that they can now cater to mostly everyone. They even stock Miroflex eyewear for baby to preteen prescriptions. The company is happy to serve contact wearers as well, by offering a price guarantee that beats or matches all the competition, including big box stores.

Located in a brand new building, they offer all new equipment for eye exams as well as a lab on the premises to make glasses while clients can wait, in most cases.

VUTT is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., except for major holidays and is closed on Sundays.

Stop by and see for yourself why VUTT is a premier and popular eyewear destination.

Look for the huge eyechart on the side of the building.

VUTT accepts the following insurances: Eyemed, VSP, Medicare, VBA, Horizon, NJ Direct, Aetna, NVA, and HSA/FSA.

VUTT Optical and Sunglasses

37 West U.S. 130 South

Burlington, NJ 08016

(609) 747-0070

www.vuttoptical.com