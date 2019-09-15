At CORA Capital Advisors, our financial planners work with CPAs to ensure clients keep more of their salaries and have the most options when it comes to investing and retirement.

Started just five years ago, CORA Capital Advisors is home to financial professionals with over 100 years of experience. Led by President Salvatore Cocivera, CFP®, MSFS, CDFA, CRPC, the CORA team provides guidance to small business owners, corporate executives and people in all stages of retirement planning.

As an award-winning financial planner, Cocivera has never wanted to do anything else. In addition to a BSBA in Finance from Drexel University, Sal has a Masters in Financial Services and maintains several industry accreditations, including CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®), Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA), Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC), and Life Underwriting Training Council Fellow (LUTCF).

Because he offers comprehensive financial planning, Sal examines all facets of a client’s financial life and works with a team toward an optimal financial future. He has always been a fiduciary — even before the term was habitually used. Sal always acts in the best interest of the client, so they can trust CORA every step of the way.

CORA Capital LLC serves clients in whatever their particular needs are. For individuals and families, they can help with accumulating, preserving and transitioning wealth. If you are a business owner, they offer comprehensive solutions to help you achieve your personal and business financial goals. Busy corporate executives can trust CORA for their financial needs, as can women with their personal and business financial planning.

To see why CORA stands out, visit or call them today. They’ll help you make the decisions that matter.

Securities offered through American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory and financial planning services offered through American Portfolio Advisors, Inc., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Cora Capital Advisors is an unaffiliated entity of APFS and APA. Neither APFS nor its representatives provide tax, legal or accounting advice. Please consult your own tax, legal or accounting professional before making any decisions. Investors must make their own determination as to the appropriateness of an investment or strategy based on their specific investment objectives, financial status and risk tolerance. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investments involve risk and the possible loss of principal.

CORA Capital Advisors, LLC

7 Eves Drive, Suite 100

Marlton, NJ 08053

856.513.8600

www.coracap.com