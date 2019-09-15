Since 1988 Dadz Bar & Grill has provided great food, drink, and good times to Burlington County residents, all from within the historic Gables building in Lumberton.

Any great place to go has to start with great food, and Dadz serves it up fresh and homemade. All your favorite starters are on the menu, with a definite Dadz twist. You’ll find tasty Jersey Shore fries, pickle chips, and jumbo buffalo wings, just to name a few. Dadz has soups, salads, chili, quesadillas and flatbreads, all made to order - nothing comes out of a container at this place.

Feel like a little more? The special recipe half-pound burger might do the trick, or maybe pizza, ribs, tacos, or a satisfying wrap.

How about a beverage? Dadz is the place for an always-changing selection of craft beers, as well as the old stand-bys. Nothing is more refreshing than draft beer to go with your meal, any day of the week.

Maybe you’d like to step up your game with cocktail. Dadz’s talented bartenders can create delicious and novel cocktails. Whatever is in vogue, you’ll have it shaken, stirred or poured with style.

Ok, so you’ve got your awesome food and that chilled beverage to wash it down, how could life get better? Start tapping your feet, because the music is just getting started.

The entertainment at Dadz is outstanding, with mellow Sunday afternoon acoustic music, Tuesday Open Microphone Night, Wednesday and Saturday Karaoke, Friday Happy Hour DJ, and in the evening, live bands. Dadz also has paint nights and create-a-planter nights, a little combination of creativity and relaxation.There is always something happening at Dadz every night of the week.

During the holiday seasons, the good times get even better, with Halloween parties, dinner with Santa, and an annual doggie Christmas party.

There are fun times to be had outdoors as well, on Dadz Tiki Bar deck, complete with televisions, good company and bartenders at the ready. It’s a place to extend the summer with a beachy feel. On Wednesdays, you can bring your furry friends to Yappy Hour at the Tiki bar starting at 5:00 p.m.

Long-time fans and new friends alike are always welcome at Dadz, stop by and say hello, then stick around for the good times and great food.

Dadz Bar & Grill

744 Main St.

Lumberton, NJ 08048

609-267-4344

www.dadzbarandgrill.com