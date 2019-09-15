Architectural awards, like the annual Pritzker Prize, promote the fiction that building projects spring from the imagination of an architect alone, the Master Builder. This wasn't true in the Middle Ages, when there were real Master Builders, and it isn't true today. The modern architect usually works with a team of colleagues, as well as numerous Consultants, responsible for everything from structure, heating/cooling, acoustics, lighting, kitchen design, and security. Manufacturers influence the design of specialized building components, and contractors put the whole thing together.

Each of these participants contribute toward improving our physical surroundings. The challenge for each of them is to respond to the special characteristics of every project with work that both respects and enhances our environment. So better human habitats can come only from a successful collaboration among members of the design team, contractors, clients, and government. Thus skill, inspiration, perseverance, compromise, communication, and revision are all essential parts of the construction/renovation process.

The design team contributes not just drawings, but professional services. A project often begins with programming, an analysis of the Clients' functional, formal, economic, and time needs. At the same time, site conditions and regulatory limitations must be accessed for their impact on the built form.

To be successful, the design of these projects must respond to the orientation, views, access, and opportunities unique to each site. Thoughtful landscaping and site planning tie a structure to the land and make it belong, and sensitive lighting, graphics, mechanical systems, and interior design enhance a building's livability. New work must take shape acknowledging our built heritage, which includes the 20th century. All this must be accomplished minimizing cost, delay, maintenance, and ecological impact, while at the same time enhancing the quality of life in our built environment.

But the most crucial ingredient for a successful building is the client, not only because they pay for it—though that is no mean contribution, since building costs are notoriously difficult to estimate. Architecture is in response to the aspirations and resources of the buyer. Good buildings require good clients; great buildings demand great clients.

The fact that architecture is a team sport is what makes buildings so interesting. Art is often chiefly the reflection of an individual sensibility, but architecture tells us something about the society that produced it, its technology, its values, its taste. In that sense, designing and constructing buildings is more like making movies, writing/conducting classical music, or opera, than it is like creating personal works of art. The Academy Awards recognize that the auteur theory of filmmaking has little relevance to making major movies. That's why Oscars are awarded in all those categories—art direction, sound mixing, makeup—and why the best-picture prize is given to the producers, not the director, writer, or actors. Perhaps the Pritzker should be given to the "best building.” The prize would be picked up by the architect, the engineer, the contractor, and, oh yes, the client.

by David Donachy, AIA, J. Randolph Parry, AIA, & Regan Young, AIA