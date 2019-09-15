Luberto's Brick Oven Pizza & Trattoria in Dublin has been a well-known dining destination for many years.

Guiseppe and Palma Luberto were famous for their homemade sauces, perfected wood-fired pizza, and generous portions, making Luberto’s the go-to place for great Italian cuisine in a comfortable atmosphere.

In 2018, the Luberto family sold the restaurant to Ernesto and Louise Leone. No strangers to serving up the best culinary offerings, the Leone’s brought over 40 years of experience with them. They are well known for their former location in Bensalem, Café Riviera, which was a beloved restaurant in the Neshaminy Mall and operated by the Leone’s for 37 years.

Besides their many years of experience in the restaurant and pizza business, they are truly owner-operated and involved in the day-to-day operation. Their dedication to every plate or pizza served is evident in every bite.

Bringing to the table true authentic flavors and intense kitchen skills is their chef, who was raised in Italy and had his culinary training in Milan. Ernesto was also born in Italy and raised in Naples.

Both Ernesto and Louise’s love for authentic wood-oven pizza is reflected in every pizza they sell. Their selection of freshly made sauces and pastas reflect the authentic cuisine of southern Italy, with many favorites such as chicken parmesan and shrimp scampi, on the menu.

Rave reviews given to the restaurant, chef and owners include comments about the tastiness of the dishes, the abundant portions, and the friendly atmosphere.

The busy owners are constantly looking for new recipes and ideas to please their clientele. The couple takes pride in not only the quality and portion size, but in the beautiful presentation of each plate.

It has been a long and fruitful journey for the Leone’s. Ernesto started his restaurant career with a small pizza shop in Bristol in the late 1960’s. That evolved into a full restaurant in Feasterville and Southampton, as well as fine dining in the northeast – La Padella (in the 1990s).

The Leone’s make it their goal to be very present in the restaurant and take a lot of pride in what they do. Ernesto and Louise enjoy engaging with customers, getting their opinions and feedback. The restaurateurs want their guests to feel welcome and to be recognized as part of an extended family.

Luberto’s Brick Oven Pizza & Trattoria

169 N. Main Street

Dublin, PA 18917

215-249-0688

www.lubertosbrickoven.com