At St. Mary, we combine technology and expertise with the most powerful medicine of all – simple human kindness.

That may be part of the reason U.S. News & World Report recently listed St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne among Pennsylvania's best hospitals, 18th in the state.

"We at St. Mary Medical Center are proud to be recognized for our commitment to providing excellent, compassionate care to our community," said Dr. Lawrence Brilliant, president of St. Mary Medical Center. "This honor reflects the trust and partnership we have built with our patients and colleagues."

St. Mary is also a recipient of the America's 100 Best Hospitals award from healthgrades for three years running, as well as multiple national accreditations for cancer care, breast care, heart care, stroke care, maternity care and more.

At St, Mary, Your Health is our Mission. This philosophy reflects a legacy of commitment inspired by the Sisters of St. Francis who opened our original, Philadelphia-based, St. Mary Hospital in 1860. We answered a regional need for health services in Bucks County's most underserved area in 1973 – relocating to land previously used as a horse farm.

Fast forward four decades, St. Mary is now a beautiful 53-acre, state-of-the-art, Medical Center campus comprising more than 700 physicians, nearly 3,000 colleagues, and 1,100 volunteers committed to providing quality care delivered with compassion and respect.

In the past several years, St. Mary has expanded access to care with primary care and multi-specialty sites in Levittown and in Feasterville, as well as night and weekend hours. St. Mary has always been in the forefront of ensuring our patients have access to innovative technology and exceptional expertise from fellowship-trained physicians. Examples include our structural heart program, post-joint replacement rapid recovery program, and partnership with Penn Medicine for oncology care. One of St. Mary's most recent investments is in Blue Light Cystoscopy, which helps detect and treat bladder cancer with precision and accuracy.

Services include a comprehensive cardiovascular program; the only state-accredited Trauma Center in Bucks County; Emergency Services with a dedicated Pediatric Emergency Care Center; a Joint Commission-certified Primary Stroke Center; neurosciences; specialized diagnostic imaging; obstetrics and NICU; a Joint Commission-certified joint replacement program; exceptional orthopedic surgical capabilities and rehabilitation; a Joint Commission-certified sleep disorders center, pain management; Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center; the St. Mary Breast Center; St. Mary Regional Cancer Center and the freestanding inpatient St. Mary Rehabilitation Hospital.

The evolution continues daily, as St. Mary attracts top doctors, introduces leading-edge technologies and implements advanced procedures to meet the healthcare needs of the people it serves, including the nearly 630,000 residents of Bucks County. And St. Mary Medical Center continues to be guided by its Catholic-health core values of reverence, stewardship, integrity, justice and commitment to the underserved.

St. Mary Medical Center

1201 Langhorne-Newtown Road

Langhorne, PA 19047

844-7-ST MARY

stmaryhealthcare.org