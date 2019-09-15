When your name is on the business, you have everything on the line.

And Nicole, of Nicole’s Tax Service, LLC, remembers that every day.

With over 22 years of business under her belt, she brings the confidence of her experience to her many clients. Being well-versed in the language of tax returns with a background in direct sales and network marketing broadens the scope Nicole brings to her company.

The company began as just Nicole doing tax and financial work on the side, and has grown to a staff of five during the busy season. As a small company, Nicole’s Tax Service can keep a one-to-one relationship with its clients.

As Nicole explains, there is so much more that goes into preparing taxes and working with her clients. What makes her business special is, “The personal service as well as the amount I care.”

Not many companies can say this, but for Nicole, she “...cares more about my clients than my profits. I make myself available for any of my clients needs. ”

Some of the services offered by Nicole’s include: Bookkeeping; small business tax return preparation; payroll tax return preparation; small business formation; guidance for direct sales vendors; and all income tax returns are electronically filed.

Nicole’s Tax Service

760 Woodbourne Road, Suite B

Langhorne, PA., 19047

267-981-9631

www.nicolestaxservice.com