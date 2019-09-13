Berean Presbyterian Church, 229 Dutch Ridge Road, Wayne Township: Sunday — 6 p.m., youth group. Wednesday — Women in the Church meeting with Bible study from Philippians 4:4-13. During September, clean, neat clothing donations may be placed in the fellowship hall. The clothing will be available for the public in October.

Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday — 10:30 a.m., choir call. Monday — 6 p.m., MOPS meeting. Tuesday — 9 a.m., “Philippians: Knowing the Source of Joy, Peace and Strength” small group study; 6 p.m., Girl Scouts; 7 p.m., “Holy Conversation” small group study. Wednesday — Church office closed; 7 p.m., choir rehearsal.

Center United Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Drive, Shenango Township: Sept. 28 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., fall bazaar. Apple butter, desserts, hard tack candy and produce will be available. Proceeds benefit church missions.

Christian Assembly Church, 315 Eighth St., Ellwood City: Monday — 10 a.m., prayer; 11:30 a.m., God Belongs to the City prayer walk.

First Christian Church, 406 Beatty St., Ellwood City: Wednesday — Bible study weekly at 7 p.m.

First Church of God, 1862 Mercer Ave., Ellwood City: Saturday — 9 p.m., evening prayer. Tuesday — 5:30 p.m., golf night; 6:30 p.m., ladies bonfire night. Wednesday — 6 p.m, sandwiches meal; 6:45 p.m. children’s classes, youth group and adult Bible study. Thursday — 6 p.m., property team meeting. Sept. 28 — 8 a.m., men’s small group breakfast at Carla’s Diner; 9 p.m., evening prayer.

First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Saturday — 10 a.m. to noon, Super Saturday and adult Bible study. Monday — 5:30 p.m., Boy Scouts. Tuesday — 6:30 p.m., SPPRC meeting; 7 p.m., Church charge conference. Wednesday — 6:30 p.m., Cub Scouts. Sept. 21 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, fall fun craft show. Food, prizes, crafts. Information, 724-971-0965.

Homewood United Methodist Church, 127 First Ave., Homewood: Tuesday — 6:30 p.m., SPPRC; 7 p.m. Church charge conference. Thursday — 10 a.m., open door fellowship; 1 p.m. AA; 6 p.m., Homewood UMC Stringed Instrument Program. Sept. 22 — 2 p.m., 125 Years Celebration Worship Service.

Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church, 258 Slippery Rock Drive, Wayne Township: Sunday — 9:30 a.m., choir practice; 11:15 a.m., adult Sunday school.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Spring Ave., Ellwood City: Friday through Sunday — ELCA retreat at Camp Lutherlyn. Saturday — 7 p.m., AA. Sunday — Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Noon, chancel choir; 12:30 p.m., youth picnic; 6 to 8 p.m. civic choir; 8 p.m. AA and newsletter deadline. Tuesday — 6:30 p.m., grief support. Wednesday — 5:45 to 7:30 p.m., Girl Scouts; 6:15 to 7 p.m., youth choir. Thursday — 7 p.m., women’s AA; 8 p.m. 55+ Red Barn Theater. Sept. 21 — 7 p.m. AA. Sept 22 — Noon, Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ.

Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, Wurtemburg Road, Ellwood City: Monday — 9 a.m., rummage sale setup. Tuesday — 10:30 a.m, soup, cutting vegetables and making noodle soup. Wednesday — 9 a.m., quilting. Thursday — 10:30 a.m., vegetable soup; 7:30 p.m., band practice. Sept. 21 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fall Festival, outdoor yard sale features bake sale, vendors crafts, quilts, crochet items and more. Call 724-758-6785 for more information. Shoe drive by Presbyterian Women of Shenango during September and October. Slightly worn or new shoes of any style for men, women or children accepted. Collection of 2,500 shoes which will garner $1,000 which will be donated to the Synod of the Trinity Missions and the Sudan Mission projects. Also welcome, plastic grocery bags and plastic yarn donations. Oct. 19 — Pontoon boat cruise at Moraine State Park. Leaves at 11 a.m. Cost is $14. See Cindy Rosaci for reservations.

Wurtemburg United Methodist Church, 1244 Portersville Road, Ellwood City: Monday — 6 p.m., United Methodist Women baby shower for people in need; 7:30 p.m., AA. Tuesday — 6:30 p.m., quiliting/sewing. Wednesday — 6 p.m., children’s choir; 6:30 p.m. Kings Kids; 7 p.m., adult choir; 7:30 p.m. AA. Thursday — 7 p.m., Rethink Missions.