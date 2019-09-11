With the very high water we are having on the Great Lakes, I have been asked the question "What if the peninsula becomes an island? Well, Presque Isle has done exactly that five times in the past.

The name Presque Isle is French for almost island. Did you know that Presque Isle was an island five times in the past? Yes, that is true. The breaks were sometimes quite large and caused much discussion locally, within the state, and nationally. One break was wide but not very deep. As luck would have it, Mother Nature closed it in about eight months. The others were, at times, very wide and deep.

All the breaks are as follows:

1828 closed 1829

1832 closed 1864/1865

1874 closed quickly mostly by the weather itself.

1890 closed 1895

1917 closed 1921-1922

The first breach, in 1828, appears to have taken place near what was known as "The Head" near where Sara's is now. It happened mid-winter, and the old records do not record exactly how wide or deep the channel to Presque Isle Bay was, although it has been recorded that many small boats could reach Lake Erie via the break. The federal government was quick to step forward to supply 20 workers plus about $ 7,500 for supplies to close the break. The total project was done in a period of about six months.

At the time, the experts suggested that this was a one-time event due to very high winds over Lake Erie in the winter season. For the most part, they were right; however, the very narrowness of Presque Isle at where it was attached to the mainland was the real problem for all these the breaks. They ignored the fact of nature that Presque Isle is a sand spit that is moving constantly to the east.

The next breakthrough was in 1832 and the largest, longest lasting and deepest of them all. At that point the state and federal governments sent Lt. Colonel J.C. Totten to Erie in the summer of 1833 to study and make recommendations about what to do to solve the problem.

In his first report in late 1833, he suggested that one solution would be to maintain a new permanent west entrance to Presque Isle Bay. This, of course, would have made Presque Isle an island forever. He suggested that a two-year study of this idea should be made.

In 1835, Lt. T.S. Brown officially submitted a plan for an entrance at the western end of Presque Isle Bay out into Lake Erie. By now, the breach had widened to a little over one mile and was over 20 feet deep. His plans showed extending extensive cribwork of huge rock enforced by steel sheets driven into the sandy soil. They would be arranged to allow a channel to the lake 400 feet wide with a minimum depth of 15 to 20 feet. These retaining walls and steel were to be backed by heavy hardwood timbers driven 15 feet into the sandy shoreline behind the cribs and steelwork. No provisions were made for people to get to Presque Isle except by boat.

From 1836 to 1839, work commenced on Brown's plan and over 2,300 feet of cribs, steel, and hardwood timbers and the breakwaters were completed when work suddenly stopped due to lack of funds provided by the state and federal governments. It was noted by local newspapers that this was typical of political conditions at the time. Only 60 percent of the project ha been finished

In 1844, the condition of Presque Isle was again reviewed. Then, the peninsula, which in 1823 joined the main shoreline, now seemed to be a permanent island. To prevent further damage to the harbor, a new and expanded extensive line of cribwork and breakwaters were built.

The first part of the project that had been finished worked admirably for thepurposes for which it was designed. The gap, which in 1835 had been a mile wide, had by now been reduced to just three thousand feet, with a depth of less than six feet.

Also, at this time, the two barracks built for the workmen years earlier were in danger of being threatened to be washed away by the waters of Lake Erie. To save them, a total of 470 feet of new supplemental cribwork was built to protect these barracks.

That was the last work done for many years, and the area was not touched for the next nine years. Finally, in about 1865, Mother Nature again saw fit to close the breach on her own.

As shown in the chart above, over the years, at least three other large and small breaches occurred. At the time, efforts were made to close them, and again, they worked for only a limited amount of time.

Then something must have turned on a light in the engineers' heads because they realized what other actions had caused. Throughout the many investigations of these breaches, many townspeople began to realize that throughout the whole process of shoring up the neck of the peninsula, over 2,800 feet of beach to the west of Presque Isle had simply disappeared.

They soon realized that The Head region of Presque Isle Bay and most of the neck of the peninsula where the hotels picnic grounds and a large dance hall were once built were now gone. The two smaller ponds and most of The Head area disappeared into the new channel over 20 or so years. This area at the peninsula's neck today does not extend as far west as it did when The Head was functioning in the 1800s. It is estimated that the whole area moved up to one-mile since the late 1800s.

In part 2, I will cover information about The Head plus how the breaches were eventually stopped and how our current high water on the park is NOT like the reason for the older breaches that happen in the past. Until then,

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of nine books including his newest, a children's picture book on Presque Isle, and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station, and past chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a www.goerie.com contributing writer. If you have questions and comments send them to ware906@gmail.com.