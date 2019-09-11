Monks from the Drepung Gomang monastery in India will be involved in various activities during a residency at the college Monday through Sept. 20.

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP — Bucks County Community College is hosting a residency for Tibetan Buddhist monks from Monday through Sept. 20 at the college's Newtown Township campus, 275 Swamp Road.

Monks from the Drepung Gomang monastery in India will create a large sand mandala sculpture in the Solarium room in the Rollins Center 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Handmade crafts will be available for a donation.

A cultural showcase will be held 7 p.m. Sept. 18 featuring temple instruments and song and dance. The performance is in the Zlock Performing Arts Center inside the Gateway Center building. Though admission is free, attendees are encouraged to register for tickets at bucks.edu/tickets.

A closing ceremony, during which the sand mandala will be carefully swept up during prayerful meditation, is noon Sept. 20 in the Solarium. The monks will gather the sand and walk to nearby Tyler State Park to scatter the sand in the Neshaminy Creek.

The college also hosted residencies for Tibetan Buddhist monks in 2002 and 2016.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call 215-968-8087 or visit bucks.edu/live.