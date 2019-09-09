The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

Activities taking place this week include:

MONDAY

6:30 p.m. — “Classics Book Group for Adults,” the group will be discussing the book “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” by Betty Smith

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. — “Coloring for Adults,” a weekly program that is free and open to the public. It is designed to help reduce stresses of everyday life. All adults are welcome.

THURSDAY

3 p.m. — “Just for Girls Book Group,” the group will be discussing the book “See You at Harry’s” by Jo Knowles.

6 p.m. — “Adult Knitting Group,” which meets weekly to work on individual projects. New members are welcome.

SATURDAY

Noon — “Twenty Something Book Group,” the group will be discussing the book “Gravity” by Tess Gerritsen.

SAVE THE DATE

The “Storytelling Festival” will be held in Ewing Park from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Professional storytellers as well as wandering entertainment, balloon animals, horse and trolley rides and more are featured. There will be for purchase, treats from an ice cream truck, Katy’s Bakery and Vinny’s Restaurant.

The Library’s “Ellwood City Golf Ball Roll Open” will be held on Sept. 28 as part of the Community’s “Fall Fest” Celebration. Tickets for the Golf Ball Roll are available at the library and all proceeds benefit library programs. The winner will receive a monetary prize.

The library is currently accepting books for their annual book sale to be held from Sept. 30 – Oct. 5. No textbooks of any type, magazines, Reader’s Digest Condensed Books, encyclopedias or VHS tapes will be accepted.

The library is currently selling tickets for the 10th annual “Oktoberfest” located in Ewing Park at the Wolves shelter from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 5. The event is sponsored by the Ellwood City Wolves, Rotary and Lions organizations.

Sign up for the library’s monthly free E-Newsletter to keep up with all programs and activities taking place.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of August. Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Gloria Ann Anderson from David and Judy Pezzuolo

In memory of Roberta M. Fatula from James, Richard and Charles Fatula

In memory of Wilbert Gary Hall from Todd and Traci Kingston

In memory of Robert (Bobby) A. Hudeck, Jr. from Ross and Diane Atkinson, Cheryl Gallagher

In memory of Thomas L. Lash from Ellwood City Saxon Club

In memory of Julia A. McKinney from Vicki Lucarelli, Judy Riccardi

In memory of Saundra Leann Ringle from Veronica Catarcio

In memory of James Rowland from Kathy Carsele

In memory of Randall “Randy” C. Syphrit from The Beth Barry Family, Bob and Judy Garvin, Steven and Teresa Gaydosz