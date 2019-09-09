Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs: 412-381-3880, www.RealSTATs.net.
Ellwood City
242 Hillside Ave., Luanne Plavecsky Rossi to DeSanzo Properties LLC, $26,500.
Bessemer
1104 E. Poland Ave., 3 Rivers Group L.P. to Kristin Melko, $55,000.
Ellport
815 Florence St., Frederick Moyer to Debra Lyons, $71,000.
Ellwood City
134 Fourth St., Estate of Robert Gregg to DeSanzo Properties LLC, $66,000.
310 Johnston Drive, Marta Miles et al. to Matthew Alois Mascharka and Julia Duncan, $129,000.
717 June Lee St., Anne Smith to Kevin Boarlu, $75,000.
304 Sims St., Andrew Beneigh to Janice and Kevin Jubach, $167,000.
424 Wayne Ave., William Gottuso to David Oliastro, $15,000.
North Beaver Twp.
Hickory View Drive, Mildred Katich to Scott and Nicole McCombie, $25,000.
Shenango Twp.
68 Links Drive, Barry Orr to Michele Stanley, $133,500.
1142 Roosevelt St., Todd Ladue to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, $2,072.
Taylor Twp.
1092 Tenth St., Jean Ann Shoup to David Maiella, $20,000.
1439 14th St., Wells Fargo Bank NA to Kailie and Tommy Stillwagon, $18,500.
2198 State Route 168, Genon Power Midwest L.P. to New Castle Power LLC, $4,380,900.
Wayne Twp.
1047 Aetna Drive, Estate of Georgina Rae Milnes to Lisa Armstrong, $71,275.