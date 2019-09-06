Every year, there is talk at the end of August about Lake Erie steelhead. Are they at the streams yet? Anyone catching any?

My wife’s co-worker’s cousin’s friend said he saw a fish at the mouth of Elk Creek. And while it is possible depending on weather conditions, it is not probable. The first week or two of September can also be disappointing to the steelhead angler, with several of the past years being hot and dry. This year looks perhaps to be the exception.

I have been seeing and hearing reports of steelhead for the last week, but nothing looks to be substantiated. Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle in Fairview, between Walnut and Elk creeks, has had lake-caught steelhead brought in by boat anglers but nothing from the shoreline or creeks so far, though they have heard of fish being caught from the shore.

Two things are needed for the fish to show up in numbers: rain and cooler temperatures. While the lows are forecast for the upper 50s over the next 10 days, there is little rain in the extended forecast. The lake temperature is about 72 degrees. Temperatures in the mid-60s are needed to get the steelhead running. The quickest way for that to happen is cold rain. Ironically, it is Hurricane Dorian that is causing so much destruction down south that could be the steelheader’s best friend. If it turns inland and brings several days of rain, we could see some great early fishing in the two weeks.

Steelheaders now have a new access site to Crooked Creek from a graveled parking area on Lucas Road. If you have a GPS, the coordinates are latitude 41.9834, longitude -80.401299. A nice trail with directional signage was created by Pennsylvania Steelhead Association members last month on Richard Miller’s property. This new access trail is courtesy of the landowner. Let’s keep it litter free and be respectful of the property.

If you head out trout fishing, remember we are now in the extended trout season, which runs from Sep. 3 to Feb 29. Anglers may only keep three trout (combined species) during this time. Creel limits apply to the majority of trout fishing waters. Other rules apply for special regulation areas. Anglers should consult the Summary of Pennsylvania Fishing Laws and Regulations for more details.

Besides a fishing license, trout anglers ages 16 and older must possess a trout-salmon permit (or combination trout-salmon permit/Lake Erie permit) to fish for steelhead at Lake Erie and its tributaries.

Walleye fishing is still hot on Lake Erie. Almost any lure seems to be working at almost any depth. Anglers are catching lake trout in deeper water. Anglers are catching a few yellow perch on the eastern part of Lake Erie, but it is still slow and should pick up as we move toward late September.

