Union business agent Bill McLaughlin: "Opportunities in the area have never been better, not in my lifetime."

Unions tend to provoke strong feelings.

Advocates see them as a force that helped create the American middle class, improving wages and ensuring job safety and benefits for generations of workers.

Critics are more likely to describe organized labor as a deterrent to business profitability that has done more harm than good in recent years by prompting businesses to move to right-to-work states.

Whatever one's view, one thing seems indisputable: Union visibility in Erie County is running high.

Numbers speak to part of the reason.

Pennsylvania has been an outlier as union membership has continued to decline across the nation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the share of U.S. workers who were members of unions fell two-tenths of a percentage point in 2018 to 10.5 percent. That's down from 20.9 percent in 1989.

Meanwhile, union membership in Pennsylvania grew from 12 percent to 12.6 percent.

In Erie, much of that growth took place in the construction trades, where union workers have been busy with one of the biggest building booms of public and institutional construction projects in memory. In recent months, hundreds of union construction workers have been involved with multi-million-dollar construction and maintenance projects for Erie Insurance, Saint Vincent Hospital, UPMC Hamot and the Erie School District.

The number of people working in the employment sector that includes construction workers stood at 4,400 in July. That's exactly the same was it was 10 years earlier, said Lauren Riegel, labor market analyst for the state Department of Labor & Industry.

What's different now is the dominance of union workers on those jobs.

Bill McLaughlin, business manager for Laborers Local 603, said those big projects have been good for his growing workforce.

In the past 18 months alone, he said, membership in his union has grown by more than 40 percent as he's added about 130 union laborers for a total of about 430. More importantly, none of them are sitting on the sidelines. All 430 are employed in jobs in Erie County, he said.

"The last couple years in all of western Pennsylvania have been very good," he said.

McLaughlin, who has been a union construction worker for more than 30 years, said he sees this as a unique time.

"If you have good skills and a willingness to work hard, the opportunities in the area have never been better, not in my lifetime," he said.

On the right job, with enough overtime, some workers in his union are able to earn more than $100,000 a year, he said.

But it's not easy money. McLaughlin has seen plenty of people wash out, some in short order.

"A lot of people are not prepared for it," he said. "A laborer's work is hard work. We are running hammers that beat you up. It's loud and dirty. There is no glory in it."

The growth for local unions has been in the building trades.

But nowhere have union members been more visible than on the picket lines of the former GE Transportation Plant, which was purchased by Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. on Feb. 25.

A nine-day strike that began a day later saw more than 1,700 members of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America walking the picket lines in one of the nation's largest industrial strikes in years.

The strike produced an outpouring of support from many in the community, including other unions and local businesses that showed up daily with supplies of coffee, food and moral support.

The strike was not a feel-good event. In the words of Scott Slawson, president of UE 506, "emotions ran high." For many salaried workers, coming and going at the gates of the plant became a daily confrontation.

By most standards, however, the strike led to some substantial gains for the union, following a return to work in March and 90 days of talks that ended in June.

The company got the two-tier wages it wanted, but withdrew its request for mandatory scheduled overtime. Wabtec also agreed to a wage structure that gave new workers a path to earn the same wages as existing employees. The company also agreed to extend the recall period for laid-off workers and to commit to bringing new work into the Erie plant.

Jim Wertz, who is chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party and associate dean of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania's College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, walked the picket line with the UE.

And he walked away from the experience believing that more good than bad came from this highly visible moment for local labor.

"I think it was a good year for labor in Erie County," he said. "I think it's positive for the union and the economy in general. I think the union was on firm ground. The national average for these jobs is about $34 an hour."

He said Wabtec was proposing some workers start at just a dollar an hour more than the minimum wage in some states.

James Grunke, CEO of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, had spoken publicly during the course of negotiations, urging the two sides to find common ground.

"We were always concerned about what message was being sent when we had labor going out on strike," Grunke said this past week. "The chamber was very concerned that we were not sending a business-friendly message."

In the end, Grunke doesn't see that this show of force by Erie's largest labor union did any permanent damage.

"I think the successful resolution of the contract actually ended up being a good thing," he said.

Not only did the union gain benefits important to its members, "But I think the union made concessions to give us a successful business climate," Grunke said. "I am glad we have those union jobs moving forward in Erie."

