Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Labor Day Parade: 10 a.m. to noon. Starts at the corner of 11th and State streets and marches north to Perry Square. The parade includes marching bands, labor unions, clowns and more, with food trucks, local vendors and lots to explore at the park afterward. http://bit.ly/33YpnIJ.

Waterford Community Fair: Opening day, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Continues through Saturday. 13012 Route 19, Waterford. Midway and rides open Tuesday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 10 a.m. (62 and older get in free Saturday). For a schedule of events, visit https://www.waterfordfair.org/copy-of-2018-program. $4 admission. $8 for booster button. 8 and younger free. 796-6923.

Moms' Night Out: 6 p.m. Wayne Park Baptist Church, 923 E. Sixth St. Erie City Moms meets once a month kid-free to get real about their struggles. It's not necessary to live in the city to attend. Dinner and childcare are free. https://www.facebook.com/ErieCityMoms/.