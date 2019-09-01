



With one check, large debts that have hung over three local school districts and some parents have been wiped out.

Baierl Toyota of Cranberry Township has agreed to give the Ellwood City Area School District $22,181 to pay off all the outstanding debt incurred by students for meals eaten at its four school buildings over the last several years. The car dealership also agreed to send $20,000 each to the Big Beaver Falls Area and New Brighton Area school districts for programs there.

Joseph Mancini, Ellwood City Area superintendent, said Thursday that about 800 students owed amounts ranging from $5 to $300 affected by the donation. He said it will take some time for district officials to get into individual accounts and credit them, so some parents might still see a delinquency note until then.

Mancini said the donation "helps the community, helps parents and helps our kids. ... It does a lot for us."

He added, "This lets every kid start off with a clean slate."

The Ellwood City Area School Board has debated how to handle the lag in getting payment at times for meals, sometimes not seeing the money until a student reaches graduation, which can create a delinquent bill of several hundred dollars. The board has discussed adding finance or late fees to delinquent accounts.

However, the district has to follow state law on how it handles delinquencies on meal payments. Mancini said the district sends letters to affected parents when the debt is incurred and they are given a certain amount of time before penalties are added.

Mancini said the law recently changed to allow schools to offer alternative meals to students who run up a debt of $50 or more. However, that is tricky to handle because the cafeteria worker might not know until the student already has gone through the line and picked up the offered meal, which could lead to wasted food, he said.

Because of this struggle, Mancini said he continues to encourage all parents to apply for free or reduced meals because the district is just under the eligibility level needed to apply for a community assistance program that would allow every student to receive free meals.

Ellwood City Area is not alone in struggling with the issue of delinquent meals bills, it is common throughout western Pennsylvania. And that is one of the reasons why Baierl created the Back to School with Baierl Toyota program to help districts in the region.

Michael Hull, general manager, said in a recent KDKA radio interview that lots of customers for the Butler County dealership come from those districts, and the company wants to give back to them. He did not return a call for comment.

Baierl also donated $20,000 to the Big Beaver Falls Area's student emergency fund, which helps provide food, clothing, school supplies and other costs to students in need.

Superintendent Donna Nugent said Baierl first approached the district about paying off meals debts, but she said Big Beaver Falls Area is part of the community assistance program, so there is no such debt. However, Baierl still wanted to help, so officials suggested the emergency fund, which Nugent said rarely has more than a couple of hundred dollars in it.

"This will be a tremendous asset to our students," Nugent said. "The district is very appreciative."

New Brighton Area will receive $20,000 for its weekend backpack program, in which healthy snacks and other food will be sent home with students who might not otherwise always get proper nutritious meals.

Superintendent Joseph Guarino said the donation came as a shock to district officials because they were still in the planning and fundraising phase with the program. But now, they feel confident they can get it up and running by the first of the year.

"This is huge to us," Guarino said. "It is a huge advancement in our plans."

He said Baierl's donation shows how committed the company is to being part of the community.