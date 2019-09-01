A posting on a private security job search website recently included a listing for a position in borough schools, but no one from the school district initiated the posting, officials said last week.

The search for a new school resource officer in Morrisville took an unexpected turn last week.

A posting on a private security job search website recently included a listing for a position in borough schools, but no one from the school district initiated the posting, officials said.

The recent job posting by U.S. Security Care calls for a part-time armed school police officer in Morrisville paying $25 an hour. The listed job summary includes patrolling "school facilities and grounds to prevent disruptive or illegal actions, access to restricted areas, theft or vandalism on an assigned or rotating shift."

The company provides security services for public, private and corporate events, according to its website.

Attempts to reach U.S. Security Care representatives for comment were unsuccessful.

When reached via email last week, school board President Damon Miller said "the posting for the opening was not instigated by the board or the district."

"The board has not made a decision to whether or not to go in the direction of hiring a private firm or follow an alternative solution as we are determining the benefits and disadvantages of each, so any posting for an opening is premature at this time," Miller said.

The borough's two schools will not have a dedicated police presence by the end of September after the borough council voted last month to end its contract with the district to provide a school resource officer.

Officials said the decision was made so another officer could be added to the street following the suspension of Cpl. Michael Pitcher, who was suspended with pay in April. Pitcher faces charges in Bucks County court for allegedly misusing law enforcement resources to harass a Lower Makefield man for driving too slow.

During Wednesday's school board meeting, borough councilman David Nay suggested the district hire a "fully sworn police officer" to fill the position.

Nay said the best option is to hire a former full-time borough officer, who was let go in January due to budget constraints. That officer's salary would be $25 per hour, which is $15 an hour less than the current SRO, he said.

"I believe the students, faculty and staff would be much better served in that regard," he said.

Damon said last week that the district was looking into grants to fund the position.

"Whether money is available and how that affects timing for filling the position is still to be determined," Miller said.

Borough officials said the four-year program that funded the SRO contract ended in July. The last year of the contract was funded primarily by the borough and was capped by $50,000 with the district picking up the rest, officials said.

In 2015, the borough was awarded a $320,000 three-year grant to fund the program.

Officer Chris Reardon started working for the Morrisville Police Department in June 2014, after patrolling Yardley streets for three years, and was installed at the school district in August of that year.

Since then he’s been a fixture at the Morrisville Middle/High School on West Palmer Street and Grandview Elementary on Grandview Avenue.

Along with Morrisville, Bensalem, Council Rock, Neshaminy and Quakertown Community are among Bucks County districts that have school resource officers in their schools.

Council President Debbie Smith said police Chief George McClay notified the borough district about the possible change in the last few weeks.

McClay recently said Reardon’s role at the district will end on Sept. 20.

Currently, the borough has eight full-time officers not including Pitcher and 8 part-timers with two on the streets per shift, the chief said. Ideally, the department would have a total of three officers for each shift, he said.

McClay said that the department’s truck inspection unit recently was disbanded to put more officers on the street.

Late last year, the council was at odds over police staffing for 2019. One of the earliest options presented to officials trying to fill a spending gap would have halved the then 10 full-time officers. One was laid off to help balance the budget, borough officials said.

At that time, residents were outspoken about the “worst-case scenario” budget plan that would have cut up to five full-time police officers, or half of the full-time officers on the borough force.