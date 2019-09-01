September is here, and that means one thing for parents.

You’re gonna be spending a lot of time in the family vehicle, ubering your kid from one after-school activity to the next.

Then sitting. And waiting.

At soccer practice. At dance. At the World Music class that sounded like a terrific idea back in June when you signed him up for it but you now realize is halfway across town and miles away from any coffee shop.

Of course, you can get out your phone and scroll through Facebook or Twitter.

But there are plenty of other ways to use that precious hour in the van or SUV. For instance:

• Nap like you mean it.

Pro: Well, duh. This is a no-brainer. You can finally catch up on the sleep you missed frantically scouring the house for a TI-84 calculator before the first day of high school. (You know you bought one, ages ago, for your older kid – and really, who would have absconded with a graphing calculator?)

Con: Your cheek will be pressed against the window, mouth ajar, with a trickle of drool running down your chin at the exact moment your kid’s teacher comes out to speak with you.

• Read a book.

Pro: Well, you’re reading, and that’s always good.

Con: As soon as you get to the good part, the sun sets and you’re fumbling with your phone to turn on the flashlight, and somehow that’s creepy so you stop reading.

• Sneakily observe the other parents dropping off their kids.

Pro: You realize your oversized sweatshirt look is a trend.

Con: That moment when you accidentally lock eyes and they realize you’re watching them.

• Sing along to Yacht Rock.

Pro: You congratulate yourself because you remember all the words to “Arthur’s Theme” by Christopher Cross.

Con: You remember all the words to “Arthur’s Theme.”

• Get work done on your laptop.

Pro: You’ll feel like a super-efficient, multitasking genius who’s got the work-life balance thing conquered.

Con: You proceed to play solitaire for 45 minutes, then realize your battery is on 2 percent, you forgot your charger and you don’t want to get started on work only to have to quit mid-stream, do you?

• Clean out the van/SUV.

Pro: You may find a missing ring, glove or $20 bill.

Con: Your haul is actually a collection of fossilized french fries, empty Tic-Tac boxes and parking receipts from two years ago. And somehow, something sticky and unidentifiable got on your hands.

• Knit.

Pro: By learning to knit, you can get all your Christmas presents made this fall, week by week.

Con: Knitting is hard.

• Listen to podcasts.

Pro: There are about a zillion podcasts to choose from. You can enrich your brain, have a laugh or catch up on what’s going on in the world.

Con: Instead of choosing, you turn Yacht Rock back on, discover they’re playing “Arthur’s Theme” and realize you’re in a hell of a mood to sing.

Charlotte is a columnist for The Times. She tweets sporadically @ChLatvala.