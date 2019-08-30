Maggie, Chase and many other great pets are available at the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Drive in Westampton. Stop by today and find your new best friend.

Some pets need special love. Today, we have two that fit that bill.

Wake up, Maggie, I think I have something to say to you. It's almost September and you really should be in a home! Maggie the cat is curious about everything, and she has good reason to wonder why she's still in the shelter, because she's perfect! She’s also super friendly and loves being petted and having her ears scratched. In the community cat room she’s living in at the shelter, Maggie loves to look out the window. We think she’s looking for her new family to come take her to a loving home!

Next up is the best Chase this side of Mr. Utley. He is fluffy, and while very friendly, he can sometimes be aggravated, so he'd be best suited for an experienced, patient owner. When things are going his way, Chase is a doll. But he's been known to show his disapproval for things such as children and baths by nipping. Chase needs someone who will work with him and help him grow into the loving dog he shows. Chase is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations, and because he's 8, his adoption fee has been covered by the Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter. If you can help Chase get on the right path, please give him a chance.

Maggie, Chase and many other great pets are available at the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Drive in Westampton. Stop by today and find your new best friend.