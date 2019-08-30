The sale will feature a large selection of fiction and nonfiction titles organized by category, including many children’s books as well as a wide variety of subjects like science fiction, art, cooking, military and crafts

WESTAMPTON — The Friends of the Burlington County Library is inviting readers to browse the thousands of used books and check out the wide selection of DVDs, CDs and more during the end-of-summer book sale from Sept. 5 to 8 at the Burlington County Library, 5 Pioneer Blvd.

The sale will feature a large selection of fiction and nonfiction titles organized by category, including many children’s books as well as a wide variety of subjects like science fiction, art, cooking, military and crafts, organizers said. Most books are 50 cents to $1 each, with DVDs $2 and CDs $1 each.

The first 300 to make a purchase will receive $1 coupons for any upcoming Friends' sale, with the next scheduled for Nov. 21 to 24.

Friends members are eligible for a preview sale to be held from 4 to 6 p.m Sept. 5. Join at the door for $15 per person, $20 per family or $10 for senior or senior family.

The sale will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 8.

Proceeds benefit Burlington County Library programming.

For more information, visit bcls.lib.nj.us/.