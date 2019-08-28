Among the recommendations Murphy proposed in his veto was changing the the bill’s “clean slate” expungement process for individuals with multiple convictions who have been out of the criminal justice system for at least 10 years to an automatic expungement where the record of conviction is automatically cleared without an application.

TRENTON — The wait will continue for changes to New Jersey’s expungement law to make it easier for people convicted of marijuana possession and other minor crimes to get their record cleared, after Gov. Phil Murphy conditionally vetoed legislation intended to speed the process.

The legislation sent to Murphy this summer would establish a separate expedited expungement process for people convicted of possessing up to five pounds of marijuana and other minor drug offenses, but the governor conditionally vetoed it, saying he preferred to establish an automatic expungement system rather than creating a separate expedited process for marijuana crimes.

“I applaud the sponsors’ commitment to social justice, and their efforts to correct historic wrongs inflicted on our communities by a criminal justice system that has at times unfairly, and harshly, punished individuals,” Murphy said in a statement. “However, I believe this bill can go further for the cause of justice, and I am hopeful that we can move forward with a bill that provides a path to automatic expungement and allows for relief for those convicted of low-level marijuana offenses.”

To implement such a system, Murphy’s veto wants to create a task force to study the fiscal, technological and practical issues involved in developing the system and appropriates $15 million for developing the system and also processing applications under the current system.

Also, rather than creating a fast expungement process just for marijuana offenses, Murphy proposes imposing judicial seals on those records, like what is done with juvenile crimes.

The expungement bill was originally part of a package tied to legislation to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use in New Jersey but was approved as a stand-alone bill after the legalization effort collapsed due to a lack of support in the Senate.

There has been discussion that legislative leaders may try again to approve a recreational marijuana bill this winter during the lame duck session following the election, and that may offer another opportunity for lawmakers to reform the expungement system.

Murphy’s proposed changes were endorsed by leaders of the NAACP, the Latino Action Network and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey.

"Governor Murphy's conditional veto puts our state on the path to ensure that New Jerseyans burdened with criminal convictions — disproportionately people of color — will no longer need to navigate an onerous legal system to obtain the well-documented benefits of expungement," said Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU-NJ. "Instead, they will be able to expunge their records as soon as they become eligible. In the coming months, the ACLU-NJ will work hard to guarantee that the task force created by the CV provides recommendations, and that the Legislature takes up legislation, to create a fairer and more efficient system for expungements."

But it’s still unclear if lawmakers will concur with the governor’s veto recommendations, with some lawmakers saying the governor’s action was both unexpected and disappointing.

“For the past three years I have worked with a broad array of civil rights advocates and law enforcement officials to improve New Jersey’s expungement laws,” Sen. Sandra Cunningham, D-31 of Cunningham, who was the prime sponsor of the bill, said in a statement. “I am disappointed with the Governor’s conditional veto. The proposed changes would significantly lessen the number of individuals who would be eligible for expungement. If expungement is a good step toward responsible citizenship, then we should be broadening the opportunity for people to expunge their records and to rejoin the workforce.”

Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-3 of West Deptford, said the governor’s veto likely could have been avoided if the administration worked with Cunningham before the measure was approved.

“There’s so many conditional vetoes of bills that we probably could have worked out if we get there before we voted on things,” Sweeney said this week. “They react to our bills after we pass them instead of getting with the sponsors prior … And it was just really disappointing because it’s going to slow things down and less people are going to get served."