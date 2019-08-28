For Sen. Cory Booker, the poll offered a sign of some long-awaited upward movement following positive reviews from his two debate performances and significant media coverage of his speeches on race and gun control in South Carolina and Iowa.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker got a small bump in the latest poll of the Democratic presidential field while front-runner Joe Biden lost ground to his top rivals, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

The national poll from New Jersey's Monmouth University Polling Institute was released Monday afternoon and placed the former vice president in an essentially three-way tie with both Warren and Sanders among registered Democratic voters and independents who lean Democratic.

Warren, of Massachusetts, and Sanders, of Vermont, were selected as the preferred picks from the large field of Democratic candidates by 20% of those surveyed, followed by Biden, who was the preferred by 19% of the voters.

California Sen. Kamala Harris polled fourth in the race with 8%, followed by New Jersey’s Booker and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 4% each.

New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and author Marianne Williamson were grouped together with 2% each in what remains a crowded field.

The poll results are based on the responses of 298 voters surveyed Aug. 16 through Aug. 20. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7%.

For Booker, the poll offered a sign of long-awaited upward movement following positive reviews from his two debate performances and significant media coverage of his speeches on race and gun control in South Carolina and Iowa. The former Newark mayor also spoke closer to home in Philadelphia for the first time earlier this month.

His 4% support was double the 2% he received in a June poll by Monmouth, and his favorability rating among voters also rose from 41% in May to 49% this month, and his net favorability rating — the difference between his favorable and unfavorable ratings — improved from 28% to 35%.

Warren, Sanders and Biden have higher net ratings, but Booker’s was above Buttigieg’s 29% net rating, as well as the other top contenders in the Democratic field.

Booker’s bump was dwarfed by Biden’s decline. The former VP’s support dropped from 32% in Monmouth’s June poll to 19% this month. At the same time, Warren’s support jumped from 15% to 20% and Sanders rose from 14% to 20%. Harris’ support was unchanged at 8%.

“The main takeaway from this poll is that the Democratic race has become volatile,” said Patrick Murray, director of Monmouth University’s polling institute. “Liberal voters are starting to cast about for a candidate they can identify with. Moderate voters, who have been paying less attention, seem to be expressing doubts about Biden. But they are swinging more toward one of the left-leaning contenders with high name recognition rather than toward a lesser known candidate who might be more in line with them politically.”

He said the volatility could continue this fall as more voters start to pay closer attention.

“It’s important to keep in mind this is just one snapshot from one poll. But it does raise warning signs of increased churning in the Democratic nomination contest now that voters are starting to pay closer attention," Murray said.

The next debate is scheduled for Sept. 12 and could be the first to feature all the top Democratic candidates on the same stage and night. Exactly 10 candidates, including Booker, have already qualified based on their poll numbers and individual donors. However, if any more candidates qualify, the debate could be split again into two separate nights.