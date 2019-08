FRANKLIN TWP. — The Feline Friends of Ellwood City is sponsoring a rabies clinic for cats and dogs on Sept. 14 in the Franklin Township Building at 897 Route 288.

The clinic is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Cost is $10, cash only. No appointments will be taken. All attendees are walk-ins. All dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in carriers.