If you have been to Presque Isle or just driven along the Bayfront Road, you have probably noticed the water is rather high this year. Yes, we are going through a period of record-high levels of water on the Great Lakes. Is this good or bad? Is there such a thing as climate change?

We are experiencing record levels of water levels on Presque Isle, and they are also endangering all the Great Lakes cities and ports. The question is, when will it end?

Since the five Great Lakes are all interconnected, we all realize Lake Erie isn’t being flooded independently of the other four lakes. Yes, I know lake levels have always been cyclical. The lakes have from their very beginning had high-levels and low-levels. This cycle has never run on a regular schedule since it is linked to what used to be a predictable weather pattern which also never runs with any smooth regularity.

The levels here on Lake Erie have been at 574.34 feet or 62 inches higher than the average lake charts levels and 6 inches higher than the highest level recorded in May of 1986. It has also been 13 inches above the levels in August of 2018. As I write this, the levels here at Presque Isle has dropped a few inches, but this seems to fluctuate daily. Currently, on Lake Ontario, the levels were even higher than here on Lake Erie. In that lake, the current August levels are 27 inches higher than even last year.

Here in Erie, especially around Presque Isle Bay and Presque Isle, it has turned into a “Water World” without the slides and water games. For the first time, I saw geese and carp use the area near the turtle platform with one foot or more of water as a playground. (see photo) Nearly every day, The Erie Yacht Club, the flagpole area and sometimes the main permanent dock are underwater. At the flagpole, it can be up to almost a foot deep. My daughter was married at the club flagpole just a little over 20 years ago. Getting onto my old boat dock at the club was always a walk down about two feet. Now the docks all tilt upward about 2 feet.

The poor residents of bayshore or lakeshore properties all are suffering from flooding depending upon the rising and fall of water. I even saw a resident of Ferncliff (a bayside community of homes on the water with docks as their sidewalk) riding a golf cart from the parking lot to his home in 18 to 24 inches of water.

At the Chestnut Street Boat Launch, boats must travel between two docks to come and go from the marina. But the docks are sometimes underwater, which is a risk to boaters. The Port Authority has marked the docks by placing large concrete blocks with poles attached to mark the piers, docks, and the marina entrance to the bay.

Another effect of the high water is that many of the walking and hiking trails on Presque Isle are only partially open due to flooding on the park. This is because of the water levels, not flooding from the lake. The peninsula is basically a “sandspit,” and 85% of it is pure sand with little or no rock base. Water, as a characteristic of nature, it rises to seek its own level. So, when the Lake Erie and Presque Isle Bay are at high water levels, that is what happens. Water flows upward through the sand and creates ponds and pools of water, although the park.

In a recent “Letter to the Editor,” a writer took the park management to task about the high-water levels and told them to get busy and stop the flooding of our beautiful park. I wish the writer would step back a minute and consider exactly what they thought could be done. This is a problem that just talking about it can never solve it. Let’s face it. Climate change is the culprit. There is very little or anything the park management can do. Even new rock placed along the shoreline will not help. The inland water will still be there.

I have heard that some people are calling Presque Isle Bay an overflowing swimming pool or bathtub. Studies have shown that high lake levels will continue because ongoing weather predictions say that we can look forward to wetter winters and springs, which will lead to higher Great Lakes levels. This is especially true because a wetter mid-west, and the locations of Lakes Superior, Michigan, and Huron, have a dramatic effect on lakes St. Clair, Erie, and Ontario. Again, most forecasts are blaming the impact of climate change in our Great Lakes area.

What affects Lake Erie water levels? According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 79% is from inflow down the Detroit River from Lake Huron and Lake St. Clair, 11% from precipitation, and 10% from runoff from streams. The outflow from Lake Erie is 89% down the Niagara River into Lake Ontario, and 11% to evaporation. Also, water is diverted from Lake Erie through the Welland Canal. Of course, as noted above, precipitation has contributed somewhat to our local high-water problems. Though, upstream excesses make a much more significant contribution, since the drainage will always become inevitable as the vast Lake Superior is very high from rain and snowmelt. With Lake Superior at record levels and projected to stay at or near these levels through the fall, it is not very likely to see much more of a drop in water levels in our area this calendar year.

Impacts of the high-water levels in the Great Lakes are varied, with some benefitting and some detrimental impacts possible. Some can gain benefit by having more water in the Great Lakes such as for hydroelectric power, commercial shipping, agricultural, municipal drinking water, recreational boating, and commercial and sport fishing. High water periods within naturally fluctuating water levels can also have beneficial effects on the Great Lakes ecosystem.

However, one of the critical concerns to many associated with high Great Lakes water levels, in general, is the potential for increased shoreline erosion rates. Above-average water levels expose coastlines to wave action that in some cases have not been exposed in over 30 years, with the potential for an increased rate of erosion.

For the benefit of Presque Isle, we all should hope that with the longer-term predictions of less rain as we approach fall, the flooding on the park will begin to subside even more before winter arrives. We also need to have ice-dunes on the shores earlier this year to protect the beaches. The last two years have not been kind to our park, and it deserves a break from the effects of the changes in weather patterns.

Gene Ware is a published author of 9 books and is on the board of the Presque Isle Light Station, and past Chairman of the board of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com.