Columnist Sally Friedman gives readers a look at her world.

For days, the tape player in my ancient car had been acting up. Once, it just refused to accept my favorite John Denver tape. The next time it almost literally ate my Harry Chapin one. And the radio was clearly showing its advanced age, tuning in and out with no notice, but almost always at the moment that NPR had its most riveting interview.

It was time to find someplace that was willing to fix or replace our 16-year-old auto sound system.

My husband located such a place some miles from our home, and on a stifling summer day when I had turned the air conditioning to its freezing limits, I went on my expedition. Just for spite, the radio played perfectly that day, although the use of tapes was long gone.

"They'll probably be able to fix it on the spot," I remember thinking. The innocent being led to the slaughter. It would be crazy to get a new system with a car this old.

At the sound shop, the loose translation of this place with all sorts of auditory wizardry, a man of few words said he'd have a look and did just that. He sighed briefly and delivered his litany of bad news. No, the system couldn't be fixed. Yes, it would require a whole new radio and tape player. And no, it couldn’t be done right then and there. It would involve dislodging the unit then setting up the new unit.

I did not like the sound of that, let alone the news that this non-little operation would take a whole week. I could have my car back, but aside from any human conversation, it would be a silent vehicle for seven long days and nights.

I felt instant panic. Most of the time I'm driving, I'm alone. No conversation. Just the comfort of music on my beloved NPR. For 16 years that had been my car routine. Ignition on, tape in. Remember, I'm an old broad, this is an old car and I know almost nothing about technology. But I got behind the wheel that day, took a deep breath and shifted to drive.

Habits are nasty and tenacious things. On the way home from the radio/tape hospital I kept reaching for the radio dial. Instead there was a cavern, an amputation, a hollow where once there had been my pal. I actually felt mild panic. Now what? Yup, I was all alone with my thoughts. It was weird and not wonderful.

The things I usually pushed aside returned, and there was no escaping them. But in the first hour minus sound I did turn inward, and once the shock had worn off it was kind of nice. For the next few days I found myself initially dreading the car's silence and then not at all.

I noticed far more about where I was going, cherishing familiar landscapes sometimes and the unfamiliar took on a whole new presence. One sense, released from working, let the others get going. I sorted things out mentally, even solved some problems. The silence, initially deafening, became a comfort.

It's not news that we are constantly surrounded by noise. Stores play continuous music, chatter on public transportation provides delicious eavesdropping some of the time. Doctor’s waiting rooms have TV's going. And so do most homes. We live in surround-sound with the white noise of life enveloping us.

Those spaces of time in the car alone, those silences that varied from just a few minutes to one epic ride of almost two hours became almost sacred. I couldn't believe it myself.

And then one morning, a message on the kitchen answering machine, yes, one of those relics, announced that the sound system was ready for pick-up. I was advised that I needed to allow 20 minutes for final installation. My heart skipped a beat. I was glad to get that message. I'd sorely missed NPR and Terry Gross' amazing interviews, and the sweet sound of John Denver singing "Country Roads" to me.

So I made my final silent journey back to the audio shop where the owner showed off his handiwork. I'd now have perfect sound, he promised, and a more balanced treble and base. Who knew they were wavering? He conjectured that I was probably mighty glad to have my radio and tape player back. I delivered a Mona Lisa smile in response, but didn't say a word. Frankly, I wasn’t quite sure how to answer. Now I was a true-blue American driver, addicted to sound.

My familiar patterns have returned. I can listen to interviews and all the miserable news of murders and mayhem. I can hear endless patter. Of course I can hear Harry Chapin anytime I want. I can tune out my thoughts, I can go kind of blank.

"So how do you like being back to the world?” my husband asked me a few days after the sound itself was not such a novelty. I'm still not sure.

Sally Friedman is a freelance writer. Contact her at pinegander@aol.com.