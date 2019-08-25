A $1.5 million state grant was recently confirmed for the Market House project at the former GAF Materials Corp. property.

Launching a nearly $6 million market house on the city's west bayfront — a year-round operation that could include both a full-service grocery store and room for local vendors to sell chocolates, wine, meats, produce, crafts and other goods — is a priority for Erie Events.

The project is part of long-range plans to revamp the former GAF Materials Corp. plant, and recently was awarded $1.5 million in the latest round of state government's capital grant process.

Now, Erie Events is focusing on developing several possible options for financing the rest of the project, including finding an anchor tenant with which to strike a long-term lease deal. Such a lease commitment, Erie Events officials said, could be used to secure bank financing for the project.

"We are looking at having a prime tenant in the facility, supported by a number of other local vendors," said Casey Wells, Erie Events' executive director. "We will be exploring a number of options."

The 18,000- to 20,000-square-foot market, which Mayor Joe Schember's administration endorses, is part of a development plan originally unveiled in 2015 for the 12.5-acre, Erie Events-owned GAF property. The concept plan for the waterfront property envisions a mixed-use development with ample public access that generates property taxes and includes restaurants, office space, housing, bicycle trails and green space, among other amenities.

Erie Events first sought development proposals in September 2017. However, the site drew interest but no formal proposals. Erie Events officials have talked with developers interested in portions of the site, but no deal has been finalized.

The market house would utilize indoor and outdoor space for vendors. It could also be a "landing spot" for pedestrians who use the proposed walkways over the Bayfront Parkway that are part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's planned improvements to that area.

Chuck Iverson, Erie Events' director of finance and administration, said the project's total budget is $5.8 million. Erie Events originally requested nearly $2.8 million in state funding, or about $1.3 million less than it received.

Bank financing and at least $700,000 of Erie Events' own money would likely be part of any financing plan, Iverson said. Wells and Iverson each said that if a major tenant is secured, a rent-generating lease agreement would be used to obtain financing.

"That was part of the original plan, even before we got less of a grant than we anticipated," Iverson said.

Wells said Erie Events must submit a detailed business plan to state officials within six months as part of the grant's requirements. "That basically gives us six months to identify a prime tenant and others, and present our final financing plan. During that time, we'll be talking to folks about investment and potential lease opportunities.

"We think the market house adds to the critical mass of getting folks down to the bayfront, and we think it helps to rectify the food desert that exists in downtown Erie," Wells said. "And it enhances the chances of future development, and it is chance for this market house to be part of a connection over the Bayfront Parkway that's part of PennDOT's master plan."

Kevin Flowers can be reached at 870-1693 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ETNflowers.