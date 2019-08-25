The annual Back2School event drew hundreds of students to Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School.

Michael Nelli reached into his brand new backpack and started pulling out the supplies that came with it.

There was a notebook, highlighter, bottle of glue, pencil case, toothpaste and a pink toothbrush.

"Pink?" asked Michael, 12, examing the toothbrush before jamming it back into the backpack.

Michael was one of hundreds of Erie area children who received free backpacks Saturday as part of Michael Hooks' 14th annual Back2School event at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School. Others also received free haircuts and food, played games and rode a pony.

"Having an event like this is wonderful," said Michael Nelli's mother, Jovanna Torres. "I have 14 children and seven of them are in school this year. School mornings can get hectic like in the movie 'Home Alone.'"

Hooks worked for months to organize the annual event, which is designed to help prepare underprivileged children for the new school year. It takes at least $30,000 worth of donations to supply the students, Hook said.

"I really had to scramble this year," Hooks said as he gave 13-year-old Festo Espoir a haircut. "I don't know why it was so tough. Education is the great equalizer, and that's why it's so important to support that. I truly thank everyone who helps us out"

Hooks was joined by his core team of seven other barbers. They combined to cut more than 200 heads of hair by 1:30 p.m. and expected to cut another 300 by the end of the day.

Michael Nelli didn't need a haircut because he had just had one the other day, his mother said. He starts his first day of class at Strong Vincent Middle School on Sept. 3.

"I'm excited," Michael said. "It's a new school for me."

Besides grabbing a backpack, Michael also climbed a portable rock wall and played video games in a trailer at the event.

Hooks' work wasn't finished after Saturday's event. His organization, Michael Making Lives Better, is also sponsoring a 5K run/walk on Sept. 7 at Diehl Elementary School, 2327 Fairmont Parkway.

Proceeds from the event will benefit renovations to the MMLB kitchen, which will provide meals for families in need. To register, visit www.michaelmakinglivesbetter.org.

Hooks said he will continue to organize the Back2School event until he sees there is no longer a need for it.

"When I come out here and I don't see a line of children waiting for their haircuts and backpacks, that's when my job is done," Hooks said.

