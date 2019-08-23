WAYNE TWP. — Challenges: Options in Aging offers the following lunch menu at the Ellwood Center, 1405 Woodside Ave.

Monday — Penne and meatballs, pasta with sauce and cheese, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, dressing, peach crisp.

Tuesday — Honey mustard chicken sandwich with cheese, Parmesan redskin potatoes, mixed vegetables, sandwich roll, cookie.

Wednesday — Chili cheese hot dog, baked potato, green beans, hot dog roll, cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday — Breaded pollock filet, vegetable barley pilaf, carrots, wheat bread, orange.

Friday — Santa Fe salad with mixed greens, diced chicken, cheddar and roasted veggies, tortilla soup with tortilla strips, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits.