CHAMBERSBURG — Franklin Countians seeking a convenient caffeine fix will soon have not one, but two more options.

A Dunkin' Donuts is coming to Wayne Avenue. "The store is tentatively scheduled to open in 2020," said Guy Rudiger, company spokesman.

The new Dunkin' will add to the brand's county stores, which include one on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, one on Baltimore Street in Greencastle and one on Buchanan Trail in Washington Township.

But residents won't have to just run on Dunkin'.

A Starbucks is also planned for the same area of Wayne Avenue, between Stouffer Avenue and Interstate 81.

"Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers and we are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new location on Wayne Avenue, Chambersburg, in 2020," said a Starbucks spokesperson.

The new location — the company's second free-standing store in the area — will employ approximately 25 employees and offer a drive-thru option for customers.

Starbucks other Chambersburg location on Norland Avenue is expected to remain open.

