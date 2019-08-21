Mama Duck was a major reason why Erie's most recent Tall Ships festival drew 90,000 attendees.

She was the talk of the 2016 Tall Ships Erie festival.

Children flocked to see her. Adults couldn't believe her size. Even tall ships captains were impressed.

Mama Duck, known as the World's Largest Rubber Duck, was a major reason why the Flagship Niagara League enjoyed record attendance of an estimated 90,000 festivalgoers at its 2016 Erie event.

The inflatable yellow duck, built in 2014 and towering more than six stories tall, has made her way back to Erie as one of the premier attractions of Tall Ships Erie, which runs from Thursday through Sunday.

Twelve vessels are scheduled to appear, spread out among four Erie bayfront locations. Once again, the majestic tall ships might take a back seat to the giant yellow attraction.

Mama Duck is 74 feet long, 64 feet wide and weighs 15 tons. The duck floats on a steel pontoon, the diameter of which is 49 feet. This time, she will be accompanied by her baby duck, which stands one story tall, weighs less than 100 pounds and takes an hour to inflate.

The ducks will not participate in Thursday's Parade of Sail in which the flotilla, led by the U.S. Brig Niagara, will sail into Presque Isle Bay from a staging area in Lake Erie near Presque Isle State Park's Gull Point.

Craig Samborski, 53, a tall ships festival planner and organizer in Duluth, Minnesota, owns the ducks. They have commanded feature-attraction status at Tall Ships America festivals in the United States and Canadian Great Lakes ports this summer.

"Everybody gets so much joy out of seeing a giant duck, and I think it takes us back to those fond times when we were kids and it harkens back to a time when life was simpler, when a rubber duck brought us so much joy," Samborski said.

Samborski created Mama Duck in 2014 after one of his business partners dared him to come up with an inventive attraction to showcase at tall ships festivals.

Construction of the duck cost "well into six figures," Samborski said.

Mama Duck is built from rubber and vinyl. The duck's inflatable portion was fabricated near Cleveland, and its steel pontoon platform, which attaches to the duck at the water line, was built in Ontario, California.

The baby duck, which Samborski also had built in 2014, was shipped to Erie in a large duffel back via UPS more than a week ago. Mama Duck is scheduled to arrive in Erie on Wednesday in a tractor-trailer.

Erie-based Widget Financial, which is sponsoring the ducks' Erie appearance, held a contest asking the community to help find a name for the baby duck. On Aug. 14, the Flagship Niagara League announced the name it selected: Quackers.

Many cities where the baby duck visits hold naming contests. When it visited a maritime festival in Philadelphia, the duck was named Rocky.

Samborski and his staff call the vinyl-and-rubber little duck Timmy.

Because it weighs so little and doesn't require a steel pontoon to float on, Samborski's staff uses stage weights — dense pieces of steel — to weigh down the little duck in breezier conditions.

The little duck doesn't always accompany Mama Duck to tall ships festivals.

"Some festivals ask for him and some don't," Samborski said.

After seeing the popularity of Mama Duck at Tall Ships Erie 2016, Flagship Niagara League Executive Director and fleet Captain Billy Sabatini made it a priority to have both attractions here this week.

"The ducks were the first contract I signed for this festival," Sabatini said. "When you're looking at this duck, it really is worth it to come down and take a look and be kind of in awe of the whole thing. You can't go on it, you can't ride it, you can't go inside of it, you can just look at it and take a picture, but that's enough. Having the baby duck here as well, I think, is going to be really fun."

The ducks attract adults and children who otherwise might not opt to attend a maritime event, Sabatini said.

"That's a big part of it," he said. "I want to have attractions like that so that we can introduce people to the world of maritime history and maritime heritage. The ducks facilitate all that. Craig Samborski, the owner, understands that and he's very much OK with that. If he makes it possible for more people to be at tall ships festivals, he's done his job, too."

Both inflatable ducks will be moored at the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority pier along Holland Street. They will dock there with tall ships St. Lawrence II, Fair Jeanne and Playfair.

In 2016, Mama Duck was docked near the Bayfront Convention Center, next to the tall ship schooner Denis Sullivan, captained by Erie native Tiffany Krihwan.

"From the stern of the Denis Sullivan, it was the best place on the bayfront to get a selfie with the duck in the background," said Krihwan, whose vessel was besieged with people clamoring to have their selfies taken during their Denis Sullivan tour.

Krihwan and the Denis Sullivan are making a return visit to Tall Ships Erie.

"I saw the big duck for the first time in 2016 and that's way bigger than what I thought it would be," Krihwan said. "Anything that can get more people down to attend these tall ships events, the better in my opinion."

