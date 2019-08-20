ELLWOOD CITY — C.J. DeGennaro broke into the grin so many borough residents have seen on his travels through town over the last several years as soon as his vehicle pulled into the driveway where about 10 family and friends were waiting with a surprise.

And that wide smile never wavered as the 31-year-old Ellwood City resident was shown his new walk-in therapeutic tub, donated by Safe Step Cares, a national giveaway program from the Nashville-based maker of the tub.

Those standing there Saturday morning were reduced to tears seeing the joy on the face of DeGennaro, who lives with cerebral palsy and needs regular water therapy that it is not always easy for him to get to.

His single dad, 63-year-old Steve DeGennaro, works full time to afford care for his son and is not available to take him to physical therapy. C.J. DeGennaro's grandmother used to take him to water therapy at a local facility until she passed away. And the family doesn't have the money to spend on ridesharing or taxis to get him where he needs to go.

That is why DeGennaro has been nominated about 110 times in the last two years to receive a donated tub from Safe Step through its program to help those in need, Safe Step Cares spokesman Derek Farley said. The tub received by DeGennaro has 16 water jets, which will provide hydrotherapy that will make him feel relaxed and sleep better.

Local nominators knew about the Safe Step Cares program because it has donated tubs to two other area residents, a man with rheumatoid arthritis and a woman with juvenile arthritis, in recent years. DeGennaro knew the family of one of the previous recipients and privately shared his wish for such a tub with a friend because he knew his family could never afford one.

Farley said the employees who voted on giving DeGennaro unanimously agreed he was deserving. "We are so excited to surprise him with a gift that will help him every day of his life," he said.

DeGennaro has been dubbed by many as "the mayor of Ellwood City" because of his love of the town and its people. Farley said one of the nominators said about DeGennaro, "C.J. is the pride of Ellwood City."

DeGennaro's father said he was touched by the community support and appreciative of the tub donation. He said having to get DeGennaro into a tub is tough because he weighs 125 pounds and is dead weight, but that will be made much easier with the walk-in tub.

Saturday's surprise was exciting to DeGennaro, who said he couldn't believe all the family and friends who showed up. And he said the tub definitely will get used. "I can't wait to try it out tomorrow," DeGennaro said.