Park officers accuse him of breaking into and vandalizing homes at the Pymatuning Yacht Club in March.

JAMESTOWN, Pa. — Pymatuning State Park officers said evidence including bicycle tire tracks left in the soft ground led them to an Ohio man accused of breaking into and vandalizing a number of homes on Pymatuning Yacht Club property in Jamestown over two days in early March.

Hunter J. Staats, 20, of Williamsfield in Ashtabula County, faces felony counts of burglary, attempted burglary and criminal trespass and seven misdemeanor counts of defacing property with a paintball gun. Officers charge that Staats broke into, vandalized and stole items including paintball items from two homes in the yacht club; attempted to break into and vandalized two other homes; and damaged the exterior of four additional homes by hitting them with paintballs, according to information in the affidavit of probable cause filed with the criminal complaint on May 21. All of the damage was done on March 10 and 11, officers wrote on the complaint.

Damage estimates provided by homeowners total nearly $7,000, according to information in the complaint.

Surveillance cameras captured images of a suspect riding a bicycle and carrying bags on the property on March 10 and bicycle tire tracks were seen on the ground in the areas where the break-ins and vandalism occurred, according to the affidavit. An officer spotted a male riding a bicycle and carrying bags on the property on March 11 and followed bicycle tire tracks to the residence of Staats in Williamsfield, officers wrote in the affidavit.

Staats, who is in prison in Ohio in another criminal case, was arraigned Monday on the charges filed in the case by Linesville District Judge Rita Marwood, who set bond at $75,000.

Tim Hahn can be reached at 870-1731 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNhahn.