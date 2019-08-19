Testing in Burlington County has detected Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus, West Nile Virus and Jamestown Canyon Virus in mosquitoes.

Due to an increase in rain and standing water this summer, Burlington County is dealing with the impact of the mosquitoes.

Testing at sites in the county has revealed the presence of mosquito-borne illnesses and officials are reminding residents to be proactive in preventing mosquito bites.

The testing has detected Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus, West Nile Virus and Jamestown Canyon Virus in mosquitoes.

While there are no known cases of mosquito-borne illnesses in Burlington County residents, county officials said, they are urging residents to be more diligent in preventing mosquito bites by using what they described as the 4 D’s technique:

Drain standing water routinely.Use an insect repellant with deet.Be especially careful at dusk and down.Dress in long sleeves and pants where mosquitoes are active.

“Mosquito-borne illnesses, such as West Nile Virus Disease and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, can affect everyone but are of particular concern for the young, elderly and pregnant women,” said Burlington County Health Department Director Dr. Herb Conaway in a statement. “Preventing mosquito bites is key to reducing your risk.”

Mosquitoes prefer to lay eggs in water that collects or is stored in man-made containers. One of the things that residents can do to reduce the number of mosquitoes outside their homes is to frequently (once per week) empty free-standing water from flower pots, pool covers, pet dishes, bird baths and other items.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends preventing mosquitoes from laying eggs in or near water by promptly scrubbing, turning over, covering, or throwing out any items that hold water,” Tom Verna, of the county's mosquito control division, said in a statement.

For more information about mosquito bite prevention, go to the New Jersey Department of Health’s "Fight the Bite, NJ!” webpage.

Resident can file a mosquito control complaint on the county website.