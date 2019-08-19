Monday

Aug 19, 2019 at 12:15 AM


MONDAY

Franklin Township Supervisors, 4 p.m., municipal building, 897 Route 288

Ellwood City Council, 6 p.m., municipal building, 525 Lawrence Ave.

Riverside School Board, 7 p.m., Riverside Middle School Library, 318 Country Club Drive, North Sewickley Township

Ellport Council, 7:15 p.m., municipal building, 313 Burns Ave.

TUESDAY

Lawrence County Commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners' meeting room, lower level, Lawrence County Courthouse, 430 Court St., New Castle

Koppel Council, 6 p.m., Koppel Fire Hall, 525 Fifth Ave.

Big Beaver Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 114 Forest Drive

THURSDAY

Beaver County Commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners's conference room, Beaver County Courthouse, 810 Third St., Beaver

 