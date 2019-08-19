The wait for a decision in the case has entered a second week. A new podcast summarizes what's at stake.

Lawyers for Erie Coke Corp. and state environmental regulators held a private conference call Monday morning as the wait for a decision on the coke plant's fate entered a second week.

A ruling on whether the coke plant will be shut down did not appear to be forthcoming after the conference call, which was not open to the public.

Environmental Hearing Board Judge Steven C. Beckman, who arranged the call, is continuing to weigh whether the 137-employee plant at the foot of East Avenue can remain open while Erie Coke appeals the denial of its operating permit by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

A new GoErie.com podcast explains the origins of the case and offers an exclusive audio tour of the plant.

The DEP declined to renew Erie Coke's Title V operating permit on July 1, citing years of environmental violations and ongoing problems at the plant. Erie Coke appealed, and asked Beckman to intervene and keep the plant open while the appeal proceeds.

That much-awaited decision could determine the future of Erie Coke's business. Erie Coke has argued that any shutdown, even only a temporary one, would permanently destroy the plant's batteries of coke ovens, which are maintained at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The effects of Erie Coke's permanent closure would be widespread and severe," Erie Coke's lawyers wrote in a brief filed Aug. 7. "It would devastate Erie Coke's employees, deliver yet another blow to the Erie economy and jeopardize entire industries."

Aug. 7 was the deadline for both sides to make their case in written briefs. If the coke plant can remain open during the appeal, Erie Coke is expected to pursue a more permanent reprieve before the Environmental Hearing Board.

The company also asked to supplement the evidence presented at a hearing in July with a new report that found improvement in the number of minutes the plant's main smokestack exceeded the state's 20 percent limit on opacity, or the thickness of airborne emissions, in the month of July.

Beckman denied that request on Aug. 12.

The DEP argued during the six-day hearing in mid-July that Erie Coke has shown it is unwilling or unable to address continuing environmental violations at the plant, the most recent of which were issued on July 25.

"For years, these violations have subjected the environment and the residents of the city of Erie to ongoing emissions of particulate matter and coke oven gas," the DEP's lawyers wrote.

The DEP is also pursuing an injunction in Erie County Court to shut down the coke plant. A hearing on that request is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Madeleine O'Neill can be reached at 870-1728 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNoneill.