I have followed the articles written about a possible IRS tax lien against the county. Although I believe this tax debt will be forgiven, there is something about these articles I find puzzling. In each article I have read, the author makes a comment quite pointedly that Barbara Rossi (who failed to file the required IRS forms) is not related to either controller David Rossi or prothonotary candidate Michael Rossi.

Why does the author feel he needs to answer a question before it is asked? Is there an assumption that readers will come to the conclusion that a relationship exists between these people? Is there a history of serious errors being made by employees of the county who were indeed related? Maybe these are the questions the author should answer.

Daniel Edmunds, Baden