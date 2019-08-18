The Honda Passport is one of those vehicles that rings a bell with almost everyone you mention it to. And they all ask the same question, where did it go? Well, it’s back and it is all new for 2019. At first glance you may wonder why they made it but after some time with it, you’ll understand why. This week we look at the 2019 Passport from Honda.

Under the hood of my loaner was a 3.5L V6 with 280 horsepower mated to a nine-speed automatic and down to the pavement via all-wheel drive. The nine-speed auto shifts well and has little issue whether it’s a slow hill climb or jump onto the highway. I also found the acceleration from the V6 very strong and responsive when needed. I didn’t have the opportunity to test the AWD system but I’m going to safely assume it can handle the snow or anything you throw at it.

Exterior styling is something of a puzzler for me. It’s shaped like a Pilot but is shorter, has a wide stance and tall profile. I do like the grey paint and black wheel combo the loaner came with and I absolutely love the LED headlamps Honda puts in their vehicles. Not only does it provide incredible vision at night they look really futuristic and stylish at the same time. Around back are LED lights for the tails and dual exhaust. I find the Passport to be the sportier of the three SUVs.

Jump inside to find yourself in a familiar place. There is a large touch screen that centers the dash flanked by vents and just below is the HVAC switch work. On the console are a set of buttons that will confuse your grandparents for sure, if only for a minute. Instead of a rotary knob or a regular gear shifter Honda decided to bring the Acura buttons over and I do find them really easy to use. The Drive, Park and Neutral buttons are regular, but the reverse button is flipped on it’s side facing the Park button so you have to make an effort to find reverse when needed. It cleans up the interior for sure and I like it overall. You can still make a 3-point turn with ease using these buttons. Even the drivers instrument cluster is nice to look at and provides the info in a bright and easy-to-read manner.

Seating in the front is extra spacious and comfortable. Rear-seat passengers will find adequate leg room and headroom for sure. Even adults can sit back there with no issues. The trunk space in the rear is large enough for sports equipment or a typical grocery/shopping run. You can even flip the seats down to make it extra big when you want to double as a pick up truck.

As far as road manners are concerned, the Passport is smooth and confident. It drives like a Pilot for the most part but a little more agile. The stance and wheels pushed to the corners allow the SUV to handle well in most situations and extra easy to maneuver in tight traffic or parking situations. It is not going to win you any race trophies or quarter mile races but the Passport has enough grunt to get ahead of the pack when you want to. Steering is also something I always enjoy in Honda products, it’s assisted just enough to give good feedback but not overly hard to move.

If you don’t need a 7 to 8 passenger vehicle but want something larger than a CRV, the Passport deserves a good look. Honda claims 21 mpg average and I was able to maintain around that during my road test. MSRP for the Elite trim is $44,725.

Will Chamberlain is a local freelance automotive journalist and full-time Realtor with eXp Realty in Beaver and can be reached at wchamberlain@pghcarguys.com.