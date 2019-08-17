Dominick DiPaolo and his daughter, Dawn DiPaolo-Romeo, have dropped their defamation and slander claims in court.

A retired Erie district judge and his daughter, who unsuccessfully ran to fill his seat in the 2017 primary, have dropped their slander and defamation lawsuit against the last remaining defendants.

In agreements reached in July and earlier this month, retired 6th Ward District Judge Dominick DiPaolo and his daughter, Dawn DiPaolo-Romeo, agreed to discontinue the case against David Cimino, who also ran for the 6th Ward seat, and another defendant, Denise Altadonna.

Cimino and Altadonna were the only defendants left in a lawsuit that originally included current 6th Ward District Judge Timothy Beveridge, who won the seat in the 2017 election, and another man, Anthony Sanfilippo.

DiPaolo said Friday that he continued to stand by the merits of the case, which centered on an anonymous mailing and campaign advertisement issued before the May 2017 primary. The mailing, headlined, "Dom Dipaola Family Corruption," was sent to voters in the weeks before the primary.

DiPaolo on Friday blamed Erie County Judge Joseph M. Walsh, who presided over the case, for the outcome.

"Every ruling that we had in front of him, he ruled against us," DiPaolo said.

"There was nothing we could do," he said.

DiPaolo's lawyer, Tony Logue, declined to comment. Logue filed a motion asking Walsh to recuse himself in April 2018 because Walsh was Facebook friends with Beveridge's lawyer, William Kelly Jr., court records show.

Walsh denied the motion, writing, "The Court has reviewed its Facebook activity and is satisfied that said activity does not support a reasonable challenge to this Court's impartiality."

Walsh in June granted a motion for summary judgment in favor of Cimino, finding that the lawsuit did not offer enough evidence that Cimino acted with malice in a statement he made in a campaign ad during the election.

Logue filed notice that he intended to appeal the decision to the state Superior Court, but later withdrew the appeal. DiPaolo said he decided not to pursue the case further because he concluded he could not win with Walsh presiding.

Cimino's lawyer, Craig Markham, was not available for comment Friday.

The claims against Beveridge and Sanfilippo were dropped earlier this year.

Kelly, who first represented Beveridge and later represented Altadonna in the suit, said no financial agreements were made to end the case.

"I think the lack of merit to the claims is pretty self-evident, given that three of the parties were dismissed by the plaintiffs and the other party got himself dismissed on a motion for summary judgment," Kelly said. "Absolutely no money exchanged hands whatsoever."

