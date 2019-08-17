Maria Goellner will fill the post that has been vacant since the departure of the former assistant federal public defender in 2014.

Erie is getting a designated assistant federal public defender for the first time since 2014.

Maria Goellner, an Erie lawyer who worked in the Erie County Public Defender's Office for nearly six years, has been hired for the post and will start on Monday, she said.

"The Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to an attorney and a fair trial," Goellner said in a statement. "I am honored to help provide these rights to the men and women of western Pennsylvania."

The public defender post has been vacant since December 2014, when Assistant Federal Public Defender Thomas Patton took a job as the federal public defender for the Central District of Illinois.

Since then, assistant federal public defenders from Pittsburgh have been handling Erie cases. The Federal Public Defender's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania is based in Pittsburgh.

Goellner, 34, received her law degree from New York Law School in 2010. She clerked for the Legal Aid Society of New York City and, later, for then-Erie County Judge Michael E. Dunlavey.

She served as a public defender in Fort Myers, Florida, before starting at the Erie County Public Defender's Office in 2013.

Goellner's hiring comes amid renewed activity at the federal courthouse on Perry Square. After years without an Erie-based U.S. district judge, Susan Paradise Baxter was appointed to the position in August 2018.

The judicial seat had been empty since August 2013, when Sean J. McLaughlin resigned the post to become the general counsel of Erie Insurance Group.

Lawyer Richard A. Lanzillo was named Erie's federal magistrate in September, filling the position left vacant when Baxter, the longtime U.S. magistrate judge, was appointed to the district judge post.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Pittsburgh is also hiring another prosecutor to serve as an assistant U.S. attorney in Erie. The office has not announced a hire for that position.



