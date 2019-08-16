The nearly $200,000 grant will support Edinboro University dual-enrollment program.

A state grant will help prepare local high school students for manufacturing jobs.

The $199,750 Pennsylvania Manufacturing Training-to-Career grant to the Edinboro University Foundation will support the university's Manufacturing Training to Career program.

Students completing classroom and online courses and an internship will earn 15 college credits and a Quality Assurance Certificate during their junior and senior years of high school. The students will receive job placement assistance and can opt to continue their studies.

Local manufacturing companies involved in the project include Eriez Manufacturing, PHB Corporation, F&S Tool, GeorgeKo Industries, Matrix Tool, Industrial Sales & Manufacturing, Polymer Molding and Executool Precision Tooling.