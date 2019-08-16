A Willingboro barber and a Bordentown church say the power of a good haircut can make all the difference for kids looking to go back to school with confidence.

In a time when American families are spending more and more on back-to-school shopping — the National Retail Federation estimates a record average of $696.70 per household — a trip to the barber shop might feel like a luxury for families who are struggling to afford basic needs.

Drives for backpacks, school supplies and clothing have been popping up around the county to help out those who need them, but local organizations and businesses have also started to recognize the impact a fresh haircut can have.

“Everyone wants to look good, and parents always want their kids to look good for school,” said Najla Suluki, founder of the Willingboro outreach program Brighter Horizons. “If you’re starting off the school year not feeling your best, you’re starting off on the wrong foot.”

Willingboro barber Edward “Woody” Woodbury, the owner of Blessed Kutz on Pennypacker Drive, is lending his talents to help children who need a back-to-school cut from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 31, in collaboration with Brighter Horizons. His barber shop is also giving a 10% discount to any man who comes in with a child.

The longtime Edgewater Park resident, who has been cutting hair for more than 40 years, is no stranger to performing acts of kindness. At the front desk of the barber shop, there are candy bars for sale to support a customer's family member in Haiti whose home was damaged in an earthquake last year. Next to the front door, a box covered in rainbow and unicorn-themed wrapping paper is filled with notebooks, erasers and school supplies for kids who come into the shop.

Blessed Kutz has only been open for two years, but Woodbury said he has always done back-to-school haircuts for free when customers were struggling, and over the years, earned a reputation in the community for his good deeds.

“You always want to give back to the community,” Woodbury said. “There’s a lot of mothers and fathers who don’t have the money. If we’re friends and your hair is growing wild, and you look shaggy, I would want to help from the kindness of my heart and say, ‘Come sit in my chair.’ A haircut is hygiene. Besides washing your body, everybody’s head is their crown of glory.”

In nearby Philadelphia, Personal Cuts Hair Studio is offering free cuts for kids at noon Aug. 25. Christ Church in Bordentown noticed a growing need for haircuts too, and is holding a free haircuts event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 28. Last year, Barberz Inc. locations in Burlington and Willingboro also held free haircut days before school started.

When a local hair salon owner started volunteering his services at the church’s Bordentown Laundry Project — a volunteer initiative that seeks to help residents who are struggling financially by doing their laundry — a high demand for his haircuts led to the church hosting an entirely separate event for them.

“We noticed lots of people have to make decisions on what they’ll spend money on,” said Rev. Matthew Tucker, the pastor of Christ Church. “Some people might be on the edge buying food or medication, and then ask themselves, ‘Do I do my laundry?’ Kids might be the last ones to be served in things like laundry or haircuts.”

The free haircut can also improve kids’ confidence before they go back to the classroom, according to Suluki. She said the goal of her back-to-school event with Blessed Kutz is to make kids feel like nothing is holding them back.

“Some kids are embarrassed to come into school if they feel like they’re not looking right. How you feel about yourself affects how you go about your day, how well you can concentrate,” said Suluki, who has been a teacher in Philadelphia for eight years.

Woodbury agreed, noting that barber shops and beauty salons are supposed to be places where people can put their anxieties to rest and feel united.

“The little boys feel so good,” Woodbury said. “A haircut and your clothes being washed makes you feel like a new person. It’s important to lift people up, to keep that motivation and keep your spirit high.”