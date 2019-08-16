Berean Presbyterian Church, 229 Dutch Ridge Road, Wayne Township: Sunday — Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:15 a.m. throughout summer. Fellowship dinner follows morning worship service. Bring food items to share.

Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday — 12:30 p.m., Called session meeting. Monday 9 a.m. — Hiram’s Crew – Men’s Fellowship. Monday and Tuesday — Church office closed.

Christian Assembly Church, 315 Eighth St., Ellwood City: Monday — 10 a.m. prayer; 11:30 a.m., God Belongs to the City prayer walk.

First Christian Church, 406 Beatty St., Ellwood City: Wednesday — Bible study held weekly at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 — Sportsman's Banquet starts at 4 p.m. Catered meal will be served at 5 p.m. Featured speaker is retired U.S. Army Col. Grey D. Berrier II. Call 724-758-3348 for reservations.

First Church of God, 1862 Mercer Ave., Ellwood City. Saturday — 9 p.m., evening prayer. Sunday — No summer Sunday school. Monday — 6 p.m., Ladies Group officers’ planning meeting. Tuesday — 5:30 p.m., golf night. Wednesday — 6 p.m. Bible study and ice cream. Thursday — 6 p.m., coordinating team meeting. Aug. 24 — 9 p.m., evening prayer. Aug. 25 — noon to 3 p.m., car show.

First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Monday — 5:30 p.m., Boy Scouts. Tuesday — 9 a.m., quilters. Wednesday — 6 p.m., Cub Scouts.

Harmony Baptist Church, 4103 Ellwood Road, New Castle: Sunday — 7 p.m., outdoor worship service with Ellwood City native Micah Nagel, a musician (guitar, vocal and harmonica). Generations of his family have served Harmony’s music ministry for years. Bring lawn chair, blanket or sit in car. Free-will offering.

Homewood United Methodist Church, 127 First Ave., Homewood: Thursday — 10 a.m., open-door fellowship; 1 p.m., AA.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Spring Ave., Ellwood City: Saturday — 7 a.m., Christopher Hulbert Memorial Golf Outing. Shotgun start at 8 a.m.; Hope Festival, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday — property meeting after church.

Wurtemburg United Methodist Church, 1244 Portersville Road, Ellwood City: Monday — 1 p.m., United Methodist Women at Trinity Oaks; 7:30 p.m., AA. Wednesday — 7:30 p.m., AA.

Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, Wurtemburg Road, Ellwood City: Wednesday — 9 a.m., quilting. Thursday —7:30 p.m., band practice. Shoe drive by Presbyterian Women of Shenango during September and October. Slightly worn or new shoes of any style for men, women or children accepted. Collection of 2,500 shoes which will garner $1,000 which will be donated to the Synod of the Trinity Missions and the Sudan Mission projects.