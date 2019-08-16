Organizers of the annual Witches Ball in Mount Holly have announced that the event will take a hiatus this year as they go back to the drawing board to find a way to return the event to its roots.

MOUNT HOLLY — Moana the giant witch will still be watching over Mills Race Village this October, but there will noticeably fewer goblins, ghouls and ghosts roaming the streets of historic Mount Holly.

Organizers of the annual Witches Ball have announced that the event will take a hiatus this year as they go back to the drawing board to find a way to return the nighttime festival to its roots.

Tome Wilson, lead producer at the Mill Race Theatrical Company and member of the all-volunteer Mills Race Arts and Preservation Committee, which helps organize the event, called the decision to cancel the Halloween kick-off “absolutely” difficult.

“When the event grew in excess in 6,000 people, it's difficult to manage that with volunteers,” Wilson said. “We want to make it more in line with the original vision, which is a fundraiser (for the Mills Race Arts and Preservation Committee).”

The annual event began nearly 20 years ago, in 2000. For one night each year in early October, Mills Race Village is closed to traffic; vendors, food trucks and a beer garden line the streets; shops are open late; thousands of attendees don their costumes and take part in live entertainment.

“It was really our welcome to Halloween,” Wilson said. “But over the years it had turned into a raucous Mardi Gras and police were starting to crack down. It became unenjoyable with people thinking it was a free public street party as opposed to trying help out the shop owners.”

In an Aug. 3 post on the event’s Facebook page, The Witches Ball in Mount Holly, organizers for the group posted a statement:

“The Witches Ball Team appreciates so much everyone’s support of this event, as volunteers and attendees over the years, but due to insurmountable organizational ‘toil and trouble’ the Witches Ball is going on hiatus for this year,” the statement read.

Despite the hiatus, on Oct. 5 the 20-foot-tall Moana will still be at her normal perch overlooking the village, and Mills Race Village shops will still be open late for anyone who wishes to come by and get a picture with Moana, Wilson said.

The Mills Race Theatrical Company will also be launching a new Halloween show in October that will run the entire month. Called “Theater of Fear,” the show is an anthology of plays ranging from thrillers and horror-comedies to Lovecraft-inspired sci-fi, and will feature wrap-around scenery, virtual projections and environmental effects.

As the Mount Holly event takes a break, in nearby Mount Laurel a group is starting its own salute to Halloween.

There will also be a new event in the Rancocas Woods section on Mount Laurel this year called “Boos and Brews.” Hosted by the Rancocas Woods Business Association, the event will also take place on Oct. 5 and feature a beer garden sponsored by Flying Fish Brewery, a costume contest, food trucks and live performances, according to Lori Poinsett, Rancocas Woods Business Association board member.

“It will be like a festival,” Poinsett said. “There will be lots of costumes and fun for all.”

More details about the event will be released on the Rancocas Woods Events Facebook page.

Wilson said that the Witches Ball will return to Mount Holly in 2020, where it's preliminarily planned to be indoors.