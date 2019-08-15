NEW BEAVER — The Stonecrest Golf League played Tuesday with the following results on the back nine:

Low gross — Ron Aniceti, Don Olsavicky and Ted Wehman, 39; Joe Bonley, Ed Dambach and Chuck Means, 40; John Shannon, 41; Ron Gilchrist, 42.

Low net — Churck Means and John Shannon, 31; Ron Aniceti, Ed Dambach, Don Olsavicky, Ted Wehman, Dave Scopellite, Jerome Pigza and Dennis Zona, 33; Joe Bonley, Ron Gilchrist, Roger Nye, Bill Atkinson, Brian Salsberry and Larry Jena, 36.

The flight leaders were:

Flight 1 — Tony Carrozza, 15 points; George Blumer, 14 points; Ed Dambach, 11 points.

Flight 2 — Chuch Means, 10 points; Bill Atkinson, 8 points; John Krestal, 3 points.

Flight 3 — John Shannon, 25 points; Larry Jena, 17 points; Pete Zona, 11 points.

Flight 4 — Dave Scopellite, 21 points; Jerome Pigza, 16 points; Dennis Zona, 15 points.

A reminder that the sign-up board for the league-only final outing, playoffs and banquet on Sept. 8 is posted at the Stonecrest Clubhouse. Please sign up in your playing group. Deadline to sign up is Sept. 3. When signing, please check if you are going to the outing and banquet, which will be held at the Stonecrest Pavilion after the outing.