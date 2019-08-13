A woman said items were taken by a man armed with a box cutter Monday morning.

Erie police are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a woman on the city's west side on Monday.

A woman told police that she was walking in the 600 block of West 26th Street on Monday at about 5:45 a.m. when a man approached her and asked her if she knew anyone in the neighborhood who smoked marijuana. The man then grabbed the bag the woman was carrying and told her to give him everything she had, investigators said Tuesday.

The woman looked at the man and saw that he was holding a box cutter with the blade open. The man told the woman not to look at him and to put her hands up, and he took the bag and ran off, according to police. The bag contained items including the woman's phone, purse and cash.

The suspect was described as a black male with a thin build who was about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a long black coat with the hood up and had a white plastic bag covering his face, according to police.

Erie police did not have a suspect in the robbery Tuesday.