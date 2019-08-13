The Local Finance Board, a division of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, is expected to make a decision on the application to dissolve the utility authority this Wednesday, Aug. 14. If the request is approved by the finance board, the issue would come back to the council for a public hearing and vote.

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — One week before the application to dissolve the Pemberton Township Municipal Utilities Authority is expected to be heard in Trenton, representatives from the MUA appeared before the township council to make the case that it should remain.

The Local Finance Board, a division of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, is expected to make a decision Wednesday. If the request is approved, the issue would come back to the council for a public hearing and vote.

Last week, MUA attorney John Gillespie, along with employees from the MUA, appeared before the council to make their case.

“The MUA would welcome further discussions,” Gillespie said. “If you think there are shortfalls with how the MUA operates, then let's talk about it. If you think you can improve them, then why not let the MUA try?”

Discussion about dissolving the authority began in December, following the township’s release of a financial analysis that concluded doing so would reduce government overlap. The MUA has disputed the findings. Two months later, the council voted to apply to the finance board to dissolve the authority.

Under the proposed plan, the Department of Public Works would take over sewer and wastewater treatment operations. The township would inherit the MUA’s assets, including $4.3 million in reserves, according to the 2019 budget.

In June, the MUA sent out mailers to its 6,200 customers urging them to protest the dissolution. What followed was a round of public letters, first from former township business administrator Dennis Gonzalez to the council condemning the mailers as propaganda, and then from the MUA disputing the claims made by Gonzalez.

On Wednesday, Gillespie disputed the claims once again.

“One of the stated premises in your decision to dissolve the MUA is the assertion by the administration that it can do a better job,” Gillespie said. “We should evaluate that statement for a couple of reasons.”

According to Gillespie, the township does not have an employee with the appropriate license to operate a sewer utility, and if it were to hire someone to the run facility it would cost the township almost $275,000 a year.

Gillespie also said that in its 50 years of existence, the MUA has not received a notice of violation from either the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The township, Gillespie said, has had over 50 since 2010.

“That raises serious questions,” he said.

He continued to explain the MUA has not had a rate increase in over seven years, and maintains no debt other than the annual $575,000 it must pay to the township. It pays that money to reimburse the township for a 1980 bailout. The MUA is scheduled to make its last payment to the township next year.

Councilwoman Elisabeth McCartney said that a current township employee is pursuing the license required to run a sewer utility and that the township will continue to operate the farm where the MUA currently disposes of 2 to 3 million tons of sewage waste a year.

“We hope to have an honest dialogue because our goal here is to have the best interest for our residents,” McCartney said.

According to Gillespie, the MUA would be willing to pay the township $700,000 per year for the extension of its lease to run the utility.

“Why not consider extending the lease for a few more years while these discussions continue, and you have more time to evaluate whether there is a need or purpose in dissolving the MUA and taking over its operations?” Gillespie said.

Township Attorney Andrew Bayer objected to Gillespie trying to negotiate the deal in a public meeting, as well as objected to the MUA hand-delivering recent correspondence to members of the council.

The MUA is a separate entity from the township, but is governed by a seven-member board appointed by the council.

In recent years, officials in other Burlington County municipalities also have pursued dissolving their municipal utilities authorities. Delran did so in 2010; Evesham began investigating the issue in late 2015 but after a year of discussion decided not to proceed.