The woman faces drug charges after police found crack cocaine and a drug pipe in her ponytail during a noise complaint.

NEW BRIGHTON — Hair can hide a lot of things, but not drugs, one local woman found out.

Shanay Nicole Gilbert, 27, of New Brighton, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

New Brighton police arrested Gilbert while responding to a noise complaint at an apartment along Third Avenue on June 30. Police could hear four voices, including a male, inside the apartment.

When the registered tenant answered the door, she told police it was just her and a female friend at the residence. After initially denying that a man was inside, the tenant admitted there were others inside, including a man wanted on a warrant from the Beaver County Sheriff's department. That man was carrying a baggie with crack cocaine and a crack pipe in his pants pocket and heroin and suboxone strips in his wallet, police said.

When Gilbert was asked if there was anything illegal in the apartment, police said she revealed a baggie of crack cocaine and a crack pipe she had hidden in her ponytail.

Gilbert is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Aug. 23 in front of Magisterial District Judge Edward Howe.